Amazon early Cyber Monday deals available right now—save on Apple, iRobot, and more
Early Cyber Monday 2022 sales are live at Amazon. Starting today, you can snag an awesome deal on an Air Fryer or a powerful MacBook computer. Amazon's Cyber Week catalog is absurdly vast, but our shoppable links help cut through the chaos.
Update 5:00 AM EST: We'll be scouring for the best early Cyber Monday deals all day. Keep refreshing this page for new savings on laptops, Amazon devices, and so much more. - Christopher Groux
Shop Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
10 best Cyber Monday Amazon deals
Save on Apple Airpods, Meta Quest VR, iRobot, and more
$100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)
10 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $100
Save on an Instant Pot, Kindle, Air Purifier
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)
Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95 (Save $44.38)
MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $57.97 with on-page coupon (Save $52.02)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $27.42 to $31.99)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals
Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs
Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $159.99 (Save $70)
TCL 50-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $300)
Sony 55-Inch X80K 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $578 (Save $171.99)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $897.99 (Save $50)
LG 55-Inch evo C2 Series Class OLED Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $50)
Best Amazon Device deals
Deals on Alexa, Fire, and Kindle devices
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $110)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Apple deals
Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks
$100 Apple Gift Card & Get $15 Amazon Credit w/ code APPLEDEAL
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on laptops, PCs and tablets
Save on HP, Samsung and more
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2022 Chromebook 2-in-1 for $320 (Save $109)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H for $666.30 (Save $233.69)
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5-12500H for $695 (Save $283)
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 14-inch dual-screen laptop for $800 (Save $300)
Razer Blade 14 AMD Gaming Laptop with RTX 3080 is $1,929 (Save $871)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday home & garden deals
Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats for $13.99 (Save $16)
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 with on-page coupon (Save $13.90)
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (Six Pack) for $26.38 (Save $16.92)
MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $57.97 with on-page coupon (Save $52.02)
Luna Adult Weighted Blanket 15-Pound for $59.98 (Save $19.99)
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $89 (Save $34.59)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $148.01 (Save $101.98)
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation for $398.99 (Save $201)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday lifestyle deals
Deals on GrubHub+, Water Flosser, Oral-B
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush for $29.99 (Save $19.97)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68 (Save $31.99 to $32.46)
DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser for $169 with on-screen coupon (Save $59.01)
Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike + 30-Day Free Echelon Membership for $349.99 (Save $150)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday furniture deals
Deals on mattresses, tables and more
Mind Reader Alloy Collection Metal Coat Tree with 11 Hooks from $24 (Save $4.50 to $5.99)
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf from $30.78 (Save $29.93 to $39.21)
Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $75.14 (Save $84.86)
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman for $101.16 (Save $33.65)
Origami Folding Kitchen Cart on Wheels from $139.99 (Save $10)
MONOMI Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $187.69 (Save $112.30)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals
Save on Meta, Nintendo and more
Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $34.99 (Save $45)
Asus Dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 OC Edition discrete graphics card for $250 (Save $130)
Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) and 3 Month Switch Online Individual Membership for $299.99 (Save $67.50)
Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB GDDR6 discrete graphics card for $350 (Save $60)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle with Beat Saber 128 GB for $349.99 (Save $50)
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core/24-thread 4.8GHz max clock speed for $341 (Save $229)
Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms G-Sync 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,072.99 (Save $227)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday mattress deals
Deals on Zinus, Casper, Nectar and more
Olee Sleep 10 Inch Aquarius Memory Foam Twin Mattress for $193.82 (Save $44.81)
Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep 12 Inch CertiPUR-US Certified Hybrid Queen Pocket Spring Mattress for $289 (Save $244)
Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $299.99 (Save $69.01)
ZINUS 10 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $342 (Save $207)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch King Foam Memory Mattress for $399.99 (Save $318)
Sleep Innovations Shiloh 14 Inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $426.39 (Save $123.60)
Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $669 (Save $230)
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid King Mattress for $1,571.25 (Save $523.75)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday clothing deals
Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for $63.99 (Save $16)
Hanes Men’s Beefy Long Sleeve Three-Button Henley from $11.59 (Save up to $8.41)
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $17.50 (Save up to $17.50)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Shapewear from $17.91 (Save up to $35.05)
Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $41 (Save up to $28)
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot for $64.95 (Save $25.04)
Ray-Ban Rb4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses for $95 (Save $44)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty deals
Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy
Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720, Hair Removal for Women for $74.94 (Save $25)
LANEIGE Cream Skin 2-in-1 Amino Acid Rich Toner & Moisturizer for $23.10 (Save $9.90)
Drybar Super Lemon Drop Detangling Hair Brush for $16 (Save $4)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Deals on JBL, Apple, Logitech and HP
Anker Portable Charger PowerCore 20100mAh for $39.99 (Save $16)
BLUEAIR DustMagnet 5410i Air Purifier for $199.99 (Save $200)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Knife Block for $89.99 (Save $25)
Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259.99 (Save $120)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $335.95 (Save $84)
All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set for $622.12 (Save $807.82)
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine for $1,043.95 (Save $56)
Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals
Deals on Sony, Beats and more
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $24.95 (Save $25.00)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for $68 (Save $81.99)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones from $69.95 (Save $50)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $348 (Save $50.99)
Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday toy and game deals
Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise
L.O.L. Surprise Glitter Color Change Doll for $6.50 (Save $4.49)
Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig STEM Science Kit for $12.97 (Save $7.02)
Click N’ Play Toy Purse for little girls for $15.97 (Save $9.02)
Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Kids Microscope for $33.99 (Save $21)
Baby Einstein Patch’s 5-in-1 Color Playspace for $45.99 (Save $25)
Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster for $78.52 (Save $20.74)
Shop Amazon toy and game deals
Best Amazon Cyber Monday smart home deals
Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $27.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7)
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-in Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)
JALL Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock for Kids for $32.88 (Save $27.11)
Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is always the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
Do Cyber Monday sales happen on Amazon?
As a digital retailer, Amazon is heavily focused on Cyber Monday deals. Whether you’re shopping for a new TV, laptop, tablet, and the latest technology or a new winter coat, Cyber Monday will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.
How long is Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, Cyber Monday is just, well, Monday. The best discounts are usually limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday; however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).
Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?
Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.
Do I need a Prime membership for Cyber Monday sales on Amazon?
In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently. Plus Elf is on Prime Video, so it’s win-win.
