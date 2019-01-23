The Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) smart speaker with Alexa is now reduced by £10

Twitter More

OK so before we get started, we are well aware that a £10 discount on an Amazon Echo isn't going to break any records or cause a widespread frenzy. We get that.

However, what's important to remember here is that these smart speakers don't go on sale very often, and the next time you're likely to see any sort of reduction is on Prime Day. That's in mid-July. So if you are in the market for an Amazon Echo, a £10 discount is something to snap up. Unless of course you are happy to wait about six months.

The Amazon Echo connects to Alexa so that you can play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, check your calendar, weather, traffic and sports scores, manage shopping lists, and more, all with your voice. It's the sort of device that you don't immediately think you'll need, but once you have it, you'll struggle to imagine life without it. Read more...

