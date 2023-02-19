Amazon email blunder exposes warehouse workers' personal data

Amazon has been drawn into a row over exposing its warehouse workers’ email addresses as headaches for the online retailer continue to mount.

The US tech giant is understood to have shared the personal email addresses of swathes of British warehouse workers internally via an email inviting them to take part in a “Family Fun Day”. Screenshots seen by The Telegraph suggest more than a thousand workers' personal emails were exposed in the email chain.

Under UK data rules, companies need permission to share employee’s personal information, although there are some situations when they are allowed to share data, such as to save a life.

It is understood that the slip-up was flagged to Britain’s data watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) by a member of Amazon staff. The ICO confirmed it had received a complaint.

Amazon said the issue, which took place last May, had been “down to human error and we apologise”.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “The email was recalled after 30 minutes when the error emerged and we reminded staff responsible of our confidentiality protocols.” No customer data was involved in the incident.

Amazon is understood to have not reported the incident around the “Family Fun Day” email. Companies are not always required to report data breaches if they do not believe they pose a risk to people’s rights and freedoms.

An ICO spokesman said: “If an organisation decides that a breach doesn’t need to be reported they should keep their own record of it and be able to explain why it wasn’t reported if necessary.”

Companies have, in the past, received a slap on the wrist from the ICO for not keeping the personal information of their staff secure. Businesses also risk fines if they do not disclose breaches that the regulator later decides should have been referred.

The staff referral of the incident comes as Amazon faces growing tensions with warehouse workers in Britain.

Earlier this year, employees staged their first ever walkouts in Britain in an effort to get a better deal on pay. Further strikes were announced last week, with plans for a week-long walkout later this month in what will be the longest run of industrial action by the company's British staff.

At the same time, the tech giant has been reassessing what space it needs as more shoppers return to high streets and shun online shopping.

Amazon said it would be closing three UK warehouses last month. The Telegraph also recently revealed that the company was planning to sublet some of its empty warehouse space in the UK, after years of rapid expansion.