Amazon email blunder exposes warehouse workers' personal data

Hannah Boland
·2 min read
Amazon email blunder exposes warehouse workers' personal data
Amazon email blunder exposes warehouse workers' personal data

Amazon has been drawn into a row over exposing its warehouse workers’ email addresses as headaches for the online retailer continue to mount.

The US tech giant is understood to have shared the personal email addresses of swathes of British warehouse workers internally via an email inviting them to take part in a “Family Fun Day”. Screenshots seen by The Telegraph suggest more than a thousand workers' personal emails were exposed in the email chain.

Under UK data rules, companies need permission to share employee’s personal information, although there are some situations when they are allowed to share data, such as to save a life.

It is understood that the slip-up was flagged to Britain’s data watchdog the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) by a member of Amazon staff. The ICO confirmed it had received a complaint.

Amazon said the issue, which took place last May, had been “down to human error and we apologise”.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “The email was recalled after 30 minutes when the error emerged and we reminded staff responsible of our confidentiality protocols.” No customer data was involved in the incident.

Amazon is understood to have not reported the incident around the “Family Fun Day” email. Companies are not always required to report data breaches if they do not believe they pose a risk to people’s rights and freedoms.

An ICO spokesman said: “If an organisation decides that a breach doesn’t need to be reported they should keep their own record of it and be able to explain why it wasn’t reported if necessary.”

Companies have, in the past, received a slap on the wrist from the ICO for not keeping the personal information of their staff secure. Businesses also risk fines if they do not disclose breaches that the regulator later decides should have been referred.

The staff referral of the incident comes as Amazon faces growing tensions with warehouse workers in Britain.

Earlier this year, employees staged their first ever walkouts in Britain in an effort to get a better deal on pay. Further strikes were announced last week, with plans for a week-long walkout later this month in what will be the longest run of industrial action by the company's British staff.

At the same time, the tech giant has been reassessing what space it needs as more shoppers return to high streets and shun online shopping.

Amazon said it would be closing three UK warehouses last month. The Telegraph also recently revealed that the company was planning to sublet some of its empty warehouse space in the UK, after years of rapid expansion.

Recommended Stories

  • Temple University police officer shot, killed near campus

    Philadelphia and Temple University police are investigating after officials say the officer was shot while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect.

  • Manu Tuilagi out of Six Nations after red card

    It took less than 15 minutes for Alex Sanderson’s fears to materialise. During the week, the Sale Sharks director of rugby had revealed that Manu Tuilagi was “simmering”. On his list of pre-match duties was a quiet pep talk, lest the discarded England centre “hurt someone”. The final point was meant in jest, yet backfired badly.

  • Two women, one Social Security number, and a mighty big mess

    They have the same name. They were born on the same day in South Korea. And they were both assigned the same Social Security number after they emigrated to the US.

  • Andrew Tate 'threatened to sue alleged victim for £249 million'

    Andrew Tate, the misogynistic British-American influencer facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, allegedly tried to make one of his accusers “climb into a hole and hide” after sending her an “intimidating” letter threatening legal action.

  • Wall Street Is Baffled by the Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market finally got the Federal Reserve’s message on rates, while stock investors continue to ignore it, for the most part.Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingDeSantis Is Trying to Turn Trump’s Biggest Win Into a LiabilityWhile the mood music soured in the latter half of the week, equities

  • Iran International moves shows to Washington, citing threats

    A Farsi-language satellite news channel based in London long critical of Iran's theocractic government said Saturday it had moved its broadcasts to Washington “to protect the safety of its journalists” after being targeted by Tehran. The targeting of Iran International comes as Tehran also has long harassed members of the BBC's Persian service for their work reporting on the country. Iran International described making the decision after London’s Metropolitan Police told it “about the existence of serious and immediate threats to the safety of Iranian journalists" working there.

  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (ASX:CBA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia's ( ASX:CBA ) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 30th of March to A$2.10, with...

  • Erling Haaland’s miss of the season proves Manchester City goal-machine is human after all

    Seconds before the Premier League title race sustained another dramatic twist, Manchester City’s possession statistics were recorded at 75 per cent.

  • Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At ADvTECH (JSE:ADH)

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want...

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG)

    Does the February share price for Sanderson Design Group plc ( LON:SDG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Returns At IDOX (LON:IDOX) Are On The Way Up

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Great news for Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • Companies Like Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Could Be Quite Risky

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

    The losses of both the Russian army and "private military companies" during the year of war against Ukraine range from 175,000 to 200,000, including approximately 40,000-60,000 in killed in action, UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Twitter update on Feb. 17.

  • Republicans to adopt loyalty pledge for debate participants

    Republican presidential candidates will be blocked from the debate stage this summer if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP's ultimate presidential nominee, according to draft language set to be adopted when the Republican National Committee meets next week. The proposal sets up a potential clash with former President Donald Trump, who has raised the possibility of leaving the Republican Party and launching an independent candidacy if he does not win the GOP nomination outright. While RNC officials and Trump aides downplay that possibility, such a move could destroy the GOP's White House aspirations in 2024 and raise existential questions about the party's future.

  • 7 Travel Toiletries on Amazon For Black Women to Pack

    Travel toiletries are not made the same. As Black women, sometimes we need a little more oomph for our skin and hair. While many destinations are getting better by offering more diverse products, it can still be a daunting task to search for things that cater to the needs of Black women. Since taking care… Continue reading 7 Travel Toiletries on Amazon For Black Women to Pack

  • LIV has shaken up the golf establishment – so what next?

    Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.

  • UK PM splashes cold water on prospects of quick trade deal

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday sought to dampen optimism about an imminent settlement in the dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland that has brought political turmoil to the region and clouded relations with the European Union. A recent flurry of meetings and diplomatic activity, including his own late-night dash to Belfast on Thursday night, has yet to yield an agreement, Sunak said during a question-and-answer session following his speech at a security conference in Munich. “No, there isn’t a deal that has been done,” Sunak said.

  • Police find 2,000 dead cats intended for use in traditional medicine

    Some in Vietnam believe that extracts from cat bones can help cure conditions such as asthma and osteoporosis.

  • Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Tapped Hoard of 10,000 Bitcoin Via Swiss Bank, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto fugitive Do Kwon and the firm he founded transferred over 10,000 Bitcoin out of their doomed project and turned some of the tokens into cash via a Swiss bank, the Securities & Exchange Commission said.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 19