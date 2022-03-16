Amazon’s empire stretches from Alexa to Zappos, and it trails only Walmart in annual sales

Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of stories on the impacts of Amazon’s rapid growth in Florida, covering effects on real estate, small businesses, the job market, politics and more.

Many people know Amazon for the company’s fast-expanding product sales and shipping operations that offer same-day or next-day delivery of almost anything imaginable.

But that’s just one component of the Seattle-based company that had sales of $469.8 billion and profits of $33.4 billion last year (up from in $386.1 billion in sales and $21.3 billion in profits in 2020). Its sales rank Amazon.com Inc. as No. 2 on Fortune magazine’s list of the nation’s largest companies, trailing only retail titan Walmart Inc.

Amazon’s vast corporate empire is detailed in the company’s latest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amazon Effect: Amazon Effect: The e-commerce giant is rapidly expanding in Florida. Here’s what it means.

Publix vs. Amazon: Florida-based Publix leads the state's grocery market. Can Amazon's expansion change that?

Small businesses: Do small businesses in Florida feel the impact of Amazon? Yes, but it's complicated.

“We serve consumers through our online and physical stores, and focus on selection, price and convenience,” Amazon said in its latest 10-K report to investors. “We design our stores to enable hundreds of millions of unique products to be sold by us and by third parties across dozens of product categories. Customers access our offerings through our websites, mobile apps, Alexa, devices, streaming and physically visiting our stores.”

Amazon also manufactures and sells electronic devices — including Alexa voice assistants, Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV video streaming devices, Kindle e-book readers and Ring security camera systems, as well as develops and produces media content.

In addition, Amazon offers subscription services such as Amazon Prime, which the company describes as “a membership program that includes fast, free shipping on millions of items, access to award-winning movies and series, and other benefits.”

Story continues

The Kindle e-book reader is among Amazon’s multitude of products.

Its Amazon Web Services business offer cloud computing services.

The company was incorporated by Jeff Bezos in 1994 as an online seller of books, and initially was run out of the garage of his home in Bellevue, Washington. Bezos officially opened the “virtual doors” of his online store in July 1995. Now, the company has more than 1.6 million employees worldwide.

Amazon’s stock went public on May 15, 1997, and the initial public offering price was $18 a share. That’s the equivalent of $1.50 a share, when adjusted for the stocks splits that occurred on June 2, 1998 (2-for-1 split), Jan. 5, 1999 (3-for-1 split) and Sept. 1, 1999 (2-for-1 split).

In early March, the company’s stock (ticker symbol: AMZN) was trading at more than $3,040 a share on the Nasdaq Stock Market. But it has been trading as high as $3,773.08 within the past year.

5 things to know about Amazon

Here are five more things to know about Amazon, as detailed in its latest announcement and corporate filings:

Prime price increase: Amazon is increasing the price of a Prime membership in the United States, with the monthly fee going from $12.99 to $14.99, and the annual membership from $119 to $139. For new Prime members, the price change went into effect on Feb. 18. For current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25, on the date of their next renewal. Amazon said this is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime since 2018. The company cited expansion of Prime member benefits, as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs, as reasons for the price hike.

Bricks-and-mortar apparel store: Amazon Style, Amazon’s first-ever physical store for apparel, is opening this year at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California. The company said Amazon Style “is built around personalization and innovation. It uses machine-learning algorithms to produce tailored recommendations in real time as customers shop, making it easier than ever to discover new looks.” Customers will be able to have items sent to a fitting room with the tap of a button in the Amazon app and continue shopping from their fitting room without having to leave.

Making Alexa more proactive: Amazon has launched new features to make its Alexa digital assistant more proactive, conversational and personal. For example, customers now can teach Alexa their preferences, such as for food and sports, that Alexa will remember when recommending recipes, local restaurants and sports scores. Also, if Alexa detects a beeping washing machine or the sound of running water, Alexa can alert customers that the laundry is done or to turn off the faucet.

Notable acquisitions: Amazon has grown over the years, both through increased sales at its core businesses and through a multitude of acquisitions. Among the notable deals over the years were shoe and clothing retailer Zappos in 2009 and Whole Foods Market in 2017. Amazon is seeking to acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, but that deal is waiting for regulatory approval.

Guiding principles: Amazon says it is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus; passion for invention; commitment to operational excellence; and long-term thinking. Amazon says it strives to be “Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company,” “Earth’s Best Employer” and “Earth’s Safest Place to Work.”

Space connection

Bezos — Amazon’s founder, former chief executive officer and current executive chair — also is known as the founder of the space company Blue Origin. Bezos is chasing Elon Musk (of SpaceX and Tesla fame) for the title of the world’s richest person.

It’s a distinction Bezos previously held, before the settlement from his 2019 divorce reduced his net worth.

Blue Origin has invested $1.03 billion in facilities and created 735 direct jobs in Brevard County, according to estimates from the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast.

Blue Origin’s goals include flying astronauts to space on its New Shepard rocket; producing reusable rocket engines; creating a highly reusable orbital launch vehicle with New Glenn; and taking humans farther out beyond low-Earth orbit, like to the moon. The spacecraft are named for two of the original Mercury 7 astronauts — Alan Shepard and John Glenn.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post, which he acquired in 2013.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bydaveberman.

Support local journalism and journalists like me. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: From Amazon's online books to $33.4B in annual sales: 5 things to know