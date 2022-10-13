Amazon employee arrested after shooting at Appling facility

FILE - The Amazon warehouse recently opened in Appling, Georgia and serves as a fulfillment center. A man was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the facility following a shooting.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at the Amazon delivery facility in Appling involving three Amazon employees.

A 20-year-old Hephzibah man is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime in connection to the incident.

Dispatchers received a call just after 5 a.m. for a fight in progress, but the call was upgraded after shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, they found the three people involved were Amazon employees.

Two employees were walking in the parking lot during their break when a physical altercation began with the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Police said the suspect went to his vehicle and retrieved a gun. During a struggle over the gun, several shots were fired. There were no injuries.

Deputies found the suspect inside the Amazon building and took him into custody without incident. No bond has been set.

