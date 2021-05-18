Amazon exec Dave Clark pushed USPS to install mailbox now at center of union election controversy

The mailbox outside the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer. RWDSU

Amazon exec Dave Clark pushed for a controversial mailbox used in a recent union election, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon pressed USPS to install the box, which the union claimed may have intimidated voters.

The union has challenged the election results to the NLRB. Amazon has denied any wrongdoing.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Amazon consumer CEO Dave Clark led the company's push to persuade the US Postal Service to install a controversial temporary mailbox outside Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, during a recent union election, multiple outlets reported Monday.

"Please let me know where we stand on this -- this is a highly visible Dave Clark initiative," Becky Moore, an Amazon senior manager, said in a January email to USPS officials presented at a National Labor Relations Board hearing Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Jay Smith, a USPS official in charge of managing major accounts including Amazon, also testified to the NLRB that it was the first time he was aware of the agency installing such a mailbox at the request of a private company, Bloomberg reported.

Photos of the mailbox showed that modifications made by the USPS to accommodate more outgoing ballots could potentially have allowed a recipient assigned to an adjacent incoming mailbox to access the outgoing mail, according to Bloomberg.

Last week, Amazon employee Kevin Jackson testified that he saw the company's security guards use keys to access that outgoing mail slot, but Amazon denied those allegations, Bloomberg previously reported.

Amazon's employees voted against unionizing in April. But the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, under which employees would have unionized, filed official objections to the NLRB, claiming Amazon violated labor laws during its anti-union campaign.

The NLRB agreed to hold a hearing to determine whether Amazon acted illegally and whether a new election should be held.

Story continues

The RWDSU specifically objected to Amazon's push to convince the USPS to install the mailbox - which came despite the NLRB rejecting Amazon's requests to force employees to vote in-person - saying the mailbox "provided a clear ability to intimidate workers."

Amazon previously told Insider the box was an effort to allow workers to vote more easily.

The Washington Post reported last month that the USPS only decided to install the mailbox after repeated requests from Amazon corporate employees, but testimony and evidence presented during the multi-day NLRB hearing has shed more light on Amazon's tactics.

Smith also testified that the USPS explicitly told Amazon not to place anything around the mailbox that suggested it was where employees needed to vote, CNBC reported. Yet Amazon proceeded to place a tent around the mailbox that read: "Speak for yourself! Mail your ballot here."

"I was surprised because I was asked, 'Can anything physical be put on the box?'" Smith said, according to CNBC, adding: "I said no. I did not want to see anything else put around that box indicating that it was a vote."

Read the original article on Business Insider