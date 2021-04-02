Amazon reportedly explored opening discount stores to offload unsold electronics

AccuWeather

Following winter's brief return, the north-central United States is about to get on another temperature roller coaster ride, but this time on the upward trend. AccuWeather forecasters say that temperatures may climb high enough to challenge decades-old record highs in some locations -- a far cry from last Easter when a late-season snowstorm and cold snap had people in the region wishing others a "Merry Easter" on April 12, 2020. The North Central states have faced wild weather swings so far this year. "A month after one of the central U.S.'s [top] 10 coldest Februaries in the modern era, March was much milder than average across the Midwest," AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Geoff Cornish said. Despite the month ending with a burst of frigid air which plunged highs into the 30s and 40s F Wednesday, March as a whole was a very warm month for the region, with temperatures generally averaging 6-9 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. The recent chill will be quick to ease its grip on the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say, as cold winds from the north are replaced with a much more favorable wind direction for warmer weather to move in. "Winds turning out of the southwest will begin the warming process on Friday," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski. From this wind direction, mild Pacific air, which will have warmed up even further to record-high levels across much of the West, will be steered into the region. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The air will remain on the cooler side around the Great Lakes to end the week, with temperatures generally at seasonable levels in the 40s and 50s. However, residents will not have to look too far to the west on the weather map to see the warmth on the way. Highs in the 60s and 70s will close out the week in the northern Plains, and temperatures at this level are forecast to spread eastward over the Midwest this weekend. The air mass will warm even more over Easter weekend with dry, sunny weather continuing, according to Babinski. Widespread 70s and lower 80s for daytime temperatures will put thermometers at levels more typical of May and about 15-25 degrees above early April normals. In Rapid City, South Dakota, the daily record for both Saturday and Sunday is 82 from 1943 and 1992, respectively. One or both of these records is likely to be within reach. Records from the 1920s will be challenged in North Platte, Nebraska, this weekend, with the temperature high marks for both days sitting at 84. By Monday, temperatures could approach 90. Bismarck, North Dakota, is forecast to climb to 77 on Sunday, which would tie the city's daily record from 1991. In fact, Bismarck is currently forecast to have a warmer Easter than many places in the Southeast, including New Orleans, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Florida, and Montgomery, Alabama. While likely falling short of record levels, the warmup will still be impressive for places such as Chicago and Minneapolis where highs in the upper 60s will return Saturday with lower 70s forecast Sunday. Factoring in the strong April sunshine as well as the recent chill, temperatures can feel up to 10 degrees higher than the thermometer suggests. The weather couldn't be more perfect for those cooking outdoors, taking part in Easter egg hunts or attending sunrise church services throughout the region. Early Sunday morning, temperatures will generally be in the 40s across the Midwest, with some 30s across the far northern tier, so jackets will be necessary at that time of day. To the delight of spring weather fans, forecasters say that the warm conditions won't go away any time soon. "Next week as a whole will remain very mild to warm for early April," Babinski said. There may be more opportunities for wet weather, however, heading into next week, as storm systems return on a more frequent basis to the nation's midsection. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.