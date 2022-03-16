Amazon finds ways to uninterrupted services as China orders lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it would counter any disruptions due to the lockdowns in Chinese cities by diverting freight to warehouses in unaffected regions, as companies rush to comply with the country's controls to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The e-commerce giant said it had purchased more local inventory during the early outbreak of the Omicron variant to stay better prepared to handle potential disruptions.

Earlier today, Apple supplier Foxconn and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor fueled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID infections since early 2020.

"We do not anticipate a significant disruption to our business. We are able to counter these closures by diverting available freight to our neighboring warehouses in the region not impacted by COVID lockdown/restrictions," Amazon Spokesperson Maria Boschetti said on Wednesday.

Multiple Chinese provinces and cities have tightened restrictions in line with Beijing's zero-tolerance goal of suppressing COVID-19 as quickly as possible, including the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association, which groups about 2,800 retailers using platforms such as Amazon, said its members felt the pain of supply disruptions.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • GoodRx Doesn't Look So Good

    Shares of GoodRx have been under selling pressure since late October. The company gathers current prices and discounts to help you find the lowest cost pharmacy for your prescriptions. Sounds like everyone would want to use it but that does not mean the stock will rally.

  • Tech Stocks Are at the Fed’s Whim With Rate Hike Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks have tumbled into a bear market this year in anticipation of higher interest rates. With the Federal Reserve set to begin delivering on those expectations Wednesday, where the likes of Nvidia Corp. and Zscaler Inc. go from here will hinge on signals about how quickly further rate hikes might come.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Towar

  • Venezuela's government seeks to widen talks to include more groups

    The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking meetings with political and business groups, and unions, among others, so that they can join negotiations alongside opposition politicians led by Juan Guaido, it said on Tuesday. Jorge Rodriguez, president of the ruling party-dominated National Assembly and leader of the government's delegation in negotiations, said they would seek meetings with various sectors following Maduro's instructions, who last week called for talks to be more "inclusive."

  • Stocks Rally, Bonds Drop Amid Russia-Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied after reports that talks among Russia and Ukraine are progressing. Treasuries and the dollar retreated before the Federal Reserve policy decision. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talks

  • Alibaba and JD.com Head for Record Gains. What Sparked the Turnaround for Chinese Stocks.

    Chinese state-run news says the government will stabilize the stock market, which has endured a dramatic selloff, and boost economic growth.

  • Dow Up with Fed Decision Ahead, Alibaba and Chinese Stocks Soar—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Chinese stocks soar after reports from state-run media say the government will work to stabilize the market and encourage economic growth.

  • Ukraine says fourth Russian general has been killed in combat

    Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev died Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

  • US economy is not going to enter a recession, says expert

    Is economic growth slowing sharply?

  • U.S. companies are rushing to suspend or curtail operations in Russia. Not Koch Industries.

    A flood of U.S. companies have announced plans to suspend, close or curtail activities in Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine, but one prominent conglomerate seems to be operating on a business-as-usual basis.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban takes a swipe at Elon Musk's question about what inflation could look like in the coming years

    Musk canvassed his followers in a tweet Sunday, asking what they think the inflation rate could be in the next few years.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered a bear market on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • West Virginia Legislature Passes Measure to Cut Off Banks That Refuse to Service Coal, Oil Industries

    The bill would allow the treasurer to restrict the business with financial institutions that adopt corporate policies to cut off financing for the coal, oil, and natural gas industries.

  • What’s driving up gas prices? And why won’t the White House help | Opinion

    When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Germany wins big as Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countries

    Intel has picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, giving the first details of a $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on imports and ease a supply crunch for manufacturers. The plan is the latest big investment announcement by a major semiconductor maker as the industry tries to catch up with a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, though there will be no quick fix as the new German plants won't come online until 2027. The U.S. chipmaker is spreading its investments in Europe around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.

  • Airlines bump ticket prices in response to high fuel costs

    As airlines have increased their prices amid rising fuel costs, the demand for flights remains higher than ever. Delta Air Lines will raise ticket prices by about 10 percent each way to cover the rising fuel prices, while United and Southwest Airlines also said they have raised the ticket prices, according to Reuters."We can make money at oil prices of $100 a barrel or higher, and we will," Chief Executive of American Airlines Doug Parker said,...

  • Throwing gas on culture war flames

    The truth about gasoline prices: Don't blame Joe Biden.

  • Oil enters a bear market on China lockdowns, as OPEC leaves demand forecast ‘under assessment’

    Oil prices on Tuesday drop to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and enter a bear market, marked by a more than 20% drop from their recent highs.