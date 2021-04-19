Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Blink Mini camera bundle is $75 for today only

Amazon is offering an extra incentive to get people on to its tech ecosystem. Right now, you can get a Fire HD 8 tablet (with either 32GB or 64GB storage) bundled with a Blink Mini security camera for $75 or $105, respectively. The limited time deal, which expires tomorrow, offers an affordable gateway into smart home surveillance. As Amazon's $90 slate has previously dropped to $55, the new offer skews toward those on the hunt for a cheap security camera. Even at their all-time lows, the two devices together would have cost you $80. The deal of the day is only available until tomorrow, so you'll have to be quick.

Buy Fire HD 8 32GB + Blink Mini at Amazon - $75

Buy Fire HD 8 64GB + Blink Mini at Amazon - $105

Once you purchase the bundle, you can start talking to your new camera through a few easy steps following setup. Just download the Alexa skill and you'll be able to tell Amazon's digital assistant to livestream your camera on your new tablet. You can also arm, disarm and get information about your Blink using your voice. In addition, the Blink app lets you add and setup extra devices if you decide you want to kit out your entire home with a video security system.

As for the camera's features, it can capture 1080p footage, detect motion and ping notifications to your smartphone. Two-way audio, meanwhile, lets you talk through the speaker to others using the Blink app. The camera itself is wired, so you don't have to worry about swapping out batteries, but it will also stop working if you suffer a power outage.

Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 is among the best budget tablets you can buy. It's all the better thanks to the USB-C charging port and longer battery life. The slate comes with 3GB of RAM, compared with the entry-level model's 2GB, a faster processor, wireless charging support and the ability to expand the storage via microSD.

