The best Amazon Fire tablet deals for Prime Day 2023

Amazon's Fire tablets are some of the best devices available if you want a basic slab with which to check email, watch videos and browse the web without spending too much money. Whereas you'd have to spend a couple of hundred dollars to get most of the top picks in our best tablets guide, some Fire tablets can often be had for around $100. And when a day like Prime Day comes around, you can get these devices for even less — we usually see some of the lowest prices of the year during Amazon's two-day shopping event, and this year is no different. Here are the best deals on Fire tablets you can get for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Fire 7

Amazon Fire 7 tablet $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $40 for Prime Day. It's the cheapest device in the Fire tablet lineup, and it's really only a viable option if you have a strict budget to adhere to since other Fire tablets provide much stronger performance. The Fire 7 provides a 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen, up to 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet has dropped to $55 for Prime Day. It's a solid step-up from the Fire 7 if you're willing to spend slightly more. You'll get an 8-inch HD touchscreen, a hexa-core processor, a 5MP rear-facing camera in addition to the selfie cam and a battery that should last up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $75 $150 Save $75 See at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 tablet has dropped to $75 for Prime Day. One of the more powerful slabs in Amazon's lineup, the HD 10 provides a 10.1-inch FHD touchscreen, an octa-core processor, up to 64GB of internal storage and a 12-hour battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11

Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon's recently released Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale for $150 for Prime Day. It's the best discount we've seen since Amazon's most powerful tablet launched in May. The slab has an 11-inch 2000 x 1200 touchscreen, an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of built-in storage and up to 14 hours of battery life. It can also work with a detachable keyboard and stylus, so you could use it like a 2-in-1 laptop.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet $55 $110 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids tablet has dropped to $55 for this shopping event. It's a full-featured Fire 7 tablet, but it comes with a kid-proof case, a two-year warranty and a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The latter gives your child access to age-appropriate books, movies, shows and other content that they can easily access from the tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet $75 $150 Save $75 See at Amazon

If you're willing to spend a bit more for a larger screen, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $75 right now. It comes with the extra parental controls, a kid-friendly case, a two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+ that all of the company's child-focused slabs do, and it has an HD touchscreen and up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is on sale for $120 for Prime Day. It sports a 10-inch FHD touchscreen and a 12-hour battery life, plus it has the parental controls, kid-friendly case, two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+ that you'd expect to receive in a child-focused tablet like this.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet $75 $150 Save $75 See at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet has dropped to $75 for Prime Day. This is very similar to the standard Kids slab, but it has a slightly more modern case and access to a wider range of content, both of which will be better for older kids. Parents still have some control over what their children can consume on the HD 8 Kids Pro, and you still get one year of Amazon Kids+ when you buy one.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet has been discounted to $120 for Prime Day. This could be a good starter tablet for a pre-teen since it's the fastest Kids tablet that Amazon offers, but parents can still have control over what their child uses it for. It comes with a case, a two-year warranty and one year of Amazon Kids+.

