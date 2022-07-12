Get an Amazon Fire TV for a huge discount during Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day 2022 is underway! Today through June 13th, you can find unbeatable deals on top brands across Amazon. If you've been meaning to upgrade your home theater, now is the time to seek out the Prime Day TV deals. TVs from Amazon, Samsung, and LG are a fraction of their normal prices.
The Prime Day TV deals are abundant with prices slashed by hundreds of dollars. You can find an Amazon Fire TV with beautiful displays and the ability to stream all your favorite shows for over $300 off. Or swing for the stunning Samsung Frame that is as decorative as it is functional.
The best Amazon Fire TV deals during Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Fire TVs have the functionality of their Fire TV Stick built directly into the models. Without needing an extra streaming device, you can watch all your favorite shows on Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.
Get the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $199 (Save $170)
Get the Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $259.99 (Save $210)
Get the Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $284.99 (Save $235)
Get the Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa for $574.98 (Save $355)
The best TV deals for Amazon Prime Day
There's a plethora of Prime Day TV deals to pick from, but we've rounded up the best ones out there, including Reviewed-tested models. Find a great deal on LG's C1 Series Smart TV for $800 off or spring for Samsung's Frame TV for $400 off.
Get the Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $289.99 (Save $140)
Get the Insignia 58-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $319.99 (Save $160)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series for $979 (Save $418)
Get the TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $999.99 (Save $500)
Get the LG OLED C1 Series 65" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV for $1,696.99 (Save $803)
