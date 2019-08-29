The Amazon fires aren't a natural disaster. 'Bolsonaro has created the perfect conditions for this perfect storm,' one researcher said.

A fire burns in highway margins in the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, part of Brazil's Amazon, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The world's largest rainforest is ablaze. On August 20, a new fire started every minute in Brazil.

In the last couple of weeks, more than 19,500 fires have sparked in Brazil, most of them in the Amazon basin. The blazes can be seen from space, and the smoke even temporarily eclipsed the sun in São Paulo.

So far this year, Brazil has recorded more than 84,000 fires — an annual record, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), and double the 2018 total of about 40,000. More than 57,500 of those fires are in the Brazilian Amazon.

Most of these fires are small and were deliberately started by people in order to deforest the land. Farmers and loggers set fire to the rainforest during the summer months each year to clear swaths of Amazon for industrial or agricultural use. In that sense, deforestation and fires are two sides of the same coin.

So it follows that the Brazilian Amazon is also experiencing record-breaking deforestation. Last month, the Amazon shrunk by 519 square miles (1,345 square kilometers) — the most ever in a single month, The Guardian reported. Data from INPE satellites indicated that about three football fields' worth of Amazonian trees fell every minute last month. The total deforested area in July was up 39% from the same month last year.

Experts say that these numbers are a consequence of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's loosening of environmental regulations.

"The enormity of the deforestation growth in Brazil is no accident," Christian Poirier, program director of the non-profit Amazon Watch, told Business Insider.

The deforestation and fires "can be attributed entirely to the environmental mismanagement policies and rhetoric of Bolsonaro and this regime," he said.

Growing Brazil's economy and protecting the Amazon can be at odds

Brazil controls 60% of the Amazon rainforest. In total, roughly 850,000 square miles, or 44% of the Brazilian Amazon, is protected in the form of national parks and indigenous territories, according to Mongabay. The country's 1988 Constitution ensures the conservation of such areas.

That means large chunks of Brazil's rainforest can't legally be used to farm or raise livestock. But Brazilian farmers and ranchers want more land to meet growing demand.

Brazil is the world's number one exporter of beef, accounting for nearly 20% of global exports, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Last year, the country's beef exports exceeded 1.7 million tons, the Hill reported.

"There are people, especially among the 20 million people who live in the Amazon, who think: 'Environmentalism has gone too far, we need to make a living, these regulations are too onerous, there's too much land set aside for the indigenous, and we want to go in and deforest, whether it's for land speculation, for agriculture, for pasture, or logging,'" Anthony Pereira, director of the Brazil Institute at King's College London, previously told Business Insider.

Some farmers and ranchers take land illegally when they can. The Amazon rainforest has lost more than 300,000 square miles of tree cover between 1970 and 2018 — an area larger than the entire country of Turkey, according to Mongabay. The Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies estimates that cattle ranchers cause 80% of the deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon.