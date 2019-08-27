Amazon fires: Effort to quell rainforest blaze hampered by hostile ground and defiant Bolsonaro

Millions of dollars in aid are being pledged. Hundreds of soldiers are heading into the jungle. The Amazon is burning - and the world has taken notice.

Now comes the hard part.

The fight to quell the blazes will be waged not only in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth - an expanse so vast, dense and remote that many of the fires can be reached only by foot - but also in a country where the president is openly antagonising the donors who are trying to help.

The twin challenges - one political, the other environmental - were feeding each other Monday, further muddying a response that activists and analysts stress must be broad and swift to temper what could be significant damage to the world's most important forest.

The fires are not traditional in any sense. Most have been set intentionally, by farmers and loggers clearing land. The ground is not arid but sodden.

And it's not one big blaze but hundreds, many separated by wide distances. It will require a well-organised effort, analysts say, to stamp out the fires - and make sure they stay out.

But a personal dispute between the presidents of Brazil and France threatened to overshadow the danger facing the Amazon, which is regarded as essential to curbing global warming.

Over the weekend, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to mock the appearance of French President Emmanuel Macron's wife. And when Group of Seven member states pledged $22.2 million (£16 million) on Monday to fight the fires - an effort led by Macron - Bolsonaro took offence.

"We cannot accept that a President, Macron, issues inappropriate and gratuitous attacks against the Amazon," he tweeted. "Nor that he disguises his intentions behind an 'alliance' of the G7 countries to 'save' the Amazon, as if it were a colony or no man's land."

Speaking to reporters, Mr Bolsonaro questioned the donors' intentions: "Would someone help someone else . . . without expecting anything in return?"

His government ultimately decided it will reject the G7 offer, Brazilian media reported late on Monday evening.

Macron called Mr Bolsonaro's behaviour shameful.

"For him to have made incredibly disrespectful comments about my spouse - what can I say to you?" Mr Macron said. "It is sad. It is sad. But it is sad first of all for him and the Brazilian people."