Amazon has the Fitbit Ionic on sale for more than $30 off

Calling all Fitbit fans: Select styles are on sale for up to $30 off. Great news, right? Well, we have even better news for you. Amazon has the Fitbit Ionic for cheaper than Fitbit’s sale price.

You can get the Ionic for $239 — that’s $30.95 off the original price and $10.95 lower than what you can get it for on Fitbit’s official site right now.

So, let’s talk features. First and foremost, this is a Fitbit, so it’s focused on fitness tracking. The Ionic tracks your sleep stages, heart rate, cardio fitness level, and menstrual cycle. In addition to the basics, this model has personal coaching and built-in GPS, plus it’s water-resistant. The personal coaching displays directly on the Ionic’s screen and guides you through your workout. The GPS service allows you to track the distance, pace, elevation, and route of your runs. Read more...

