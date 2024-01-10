Amazon fulfillment center near Lansing to open this year, two years after construction started

DELTA TWP. — A 1-million-square-foot Amazon.com fulfillment center expected to employ more than 500 people will open sometime this year, a company official said.

The facility, located at 6500 Mt. Hope Highway on 120 acres near the corner of Creyts Road and Mt. Hope Highway, has been under construction for more than two years. Amazon first announced plans for the center in September 2021 and a company official initially said it would open in 2022.

Earlier this month, Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said the center is on track to open this year, but declined to provide a more specific timeline.

"Exterior construction is complete; interior construction is not," Woodson said in a text message. "The Delta Twp. fulfillment center remains part of our future plans in Michigan. We’ll share more once construction is complete."

The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Delta Township, pictured Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Delta Township Community & Economic Development Director Peter Menser said in an email that beyond the building's construction "other site elements such as drives, grading, utilities, and parking surrounding the building are finished. Our Building Department recently received a permit application to install overhead lights in the building, but we have not yet received plans for the rest of the interior build-out of the facility."

Township officials communicate regularly with Amazon about the facility's progress, Menser said.

"That interior build-out work is really the last approval needed before occupancy by Amazon and the facility being operational," he said.

The fulfillment center is intended to house larger items, such as bulk paper goods, sports equipment, patio furniture, and larger home goods and electronics. Employees will package the items at the center before they are shipped to an Amazon delivery station or a carrier.

Woodson said Amazon's "...jobs for hourly employees in customer fulfillment and transportation come with an average pay of more than $20.50 per hour, with employees earning between $17 and $28 per hour, depending on their position and location in the U.S." Full-time positions also come with additional benefits, he said, including health, vision, and dental insurance and 401k plans with a 50% company match.

Amazon also operates a delivery station on West Mt. Hope Highway within the township.

