Amazon Glow is a kid-focused video call device with interactive activities

Amazon's latest device is about creating more interactive video calling experiences for kids. Announced today at the company's fall hardware event, Glow is actually two devices in one. It combines an 8-inch LCD display with a projector that creates a 19-inch touch-sensitive touch. Parents, relatives and grandparents can connect to the device through the accompanying Glow mobile app, allowing them to interact with the projected playspace remotely.

Amazon Glow

The inclusion of object scanning allows kids to turn toys and other items into digital stickers they can use in the various activities that come with the device. features a physical privacy toggle that disables Glow's microphone and camera. Amazon partnered with Disney, Mattel, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street to create content for Glow.

