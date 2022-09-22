Amazon, Google and Microsoft's dominance of cloud services investigated

0
Gareth Corfield
·2 min read
Microsoft - GERARD JULIEN/ AFP
Microsoft - GERARD JULIEN/ AFP

Britain's £15bn cloud computing market is being investigated by the regulator over concerns that just three US companies dominate more than 80pc of the sector.

Ofcom is examining the dominance of US technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google as part of a wider study into digital communication markets.

The regulator, which is gearing up to regulate the wider internet as part of plans under the Online Safety Bill, is set to launch a market study in "coming weeks" that will examine the strength of competition in cloud services and barriers to new entrants into the sector.

The three big providers - Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google - collectively earn around 81pc of revenues in the UK public cloud infrastructure services market, according to Ofcom.

The regulator is launching a “market study” under the Enterprise Act 2002 together with the Competition and Markets Authority.

Ofcom said: “We have engaged closely with the CMA in planning the market study, and will continue to do so during the course of the project.

“Ofcom will lead the market study, drawing on our strong expertise in communications markets and reflecting that cloud is increasingly becoming an important element of the infrastructure of the internet."

Selina Chadha, Ofcom's director of connectivity, added: "The way we live, work, play and do business has been transformed by digital services.

"That's why we're kick-starting a programme of work to scrutinise these digital markets, identify any competition concerns and make sure they're working well for people and businesses who rely on them."

Ofcom is also set to launch a broader investigation over the year ahead into other digital markets that will cover services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, as well as scrutiny into smart speakers and connected televisions.

Professor Diane Coyle, of the University of Cambridge, suggested in May that British regulators “need to pay greater attention to how companies have used the internet and cloud computing to radically cut the cost of providing products and services to each user – potentially to the point of shutting newcomers out of the market.”

The former Competition Commission member said that economies of scale enjoyed by the largest digital services companies could make it difficult for new entrants to “overthrow the incumbents”, potentially reducing market competition and therefore driving up prices.

Recommended Stories

  • If Predictions of a Flat Stock Market Come True, I Still Think This Stock Can Win

    Investor Stanley Druckenmiller has dire news for many investors. This bodes well for the emerging growth stocks of today, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has positioned itself exceptionally well to succeed in a similar market. Qualcomm leads the way in 5G, so much so that both Samsung and Apple use Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets in all their 5G smartphones, and sources close to the matter indicate that Apple's efforts to catch up to the chipmaker have failed.

  • Goldman, Barclays, SG raise Fed rate projections

    Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to tolerate more labor market deterioration if necessary if inflation remains high." Goldman analysts also said they had expected a nod towards a slower pace of tightening in November, and were revising their forecast for rate hikes to 75 basis points (bps) in November, 50 bps in December, and 25 bps in February, for a peak funds rate of 4.5-4.75%, versus 4-4.25% previously.

  • XPeng Launches G9 Flagship SUV

    Brian Gu, vice chairman and president at XPeng Inc., discusses the launch of its G9 flagship SUV, where its being sold globally and his outlook for the company. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Lennar, KB Home, General Motors and more

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • Elon Musk's Starlink held an in-flight WiFi demo on a private jet after Delta passed on a deal with SpaceX

    During a one-hour flight, SpaceX demonstrated Starlink's ability to deliver WiFi for Netflix and video chats from 30,000 feet in the air.

  • Peloton Doubles Down on Making Incredibly Bad Decisions

    At some point, connected fitness company Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) needs to decide what it wants to be. Is it a luxury fitness equipment company selling to those who don't think twice about dropping thousands of dollars on shiny new products? With CEO Barry McCarthy taking over earlier this year, it seemed like Peloton was moving toward becoming a mainstream brand.

  • Cellphone Carriers Offer Fat Promos for the iPhone 14. Why They Do it.

    Most carriers are offering up to $1,000 off the new iPhone if the customer trades-in their old device and signs up for an unlimited data plan.

  • US Agency Broke Into China’s Telecom Networks, State Media Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US intelligence agents gained control of parts of China’s telecommunications network after hacking into a government-funded university, a prominent state-backed newspaper reported, issuing Beijing’s latest accusation of US cyber-intrusion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to

  • Boeing to lay off local employees, outsource more jobs in India

    Boeing told its employees in an all-staff meeting that it plans to cut finance and accounting jobs in the next month, with more layoffs looming within the year. Boeing also announced that they will be outsourcing these jobs to India.

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • 7 Signs You Need To Cancel Your Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix Subscription

    During the pandemic, many Americans loaded up on streaming subscriptions as a way to pass the time during lockdowns. But as we return to normalcy, it may be time to cancel some of those subscriptions...

  • Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) worked on a software update to prevent the iPhone 14 Pro rear cameras from shaking when used with some third-party apps. Apple looks to release the update next week, marking at least the second for the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported. On launch day, Apple asked the users to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime. Also Read: You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple Users complained about the iPhone 14 Pro c

  • Is AppleCare+ Worth Buying for Your iPhone?

    Given the high costs of iPhones and repairs, it might be time to think about protecting your investmentBy Melanie PinolaWith starting prices of $999 and $1,099, Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 P...

  • We Tested Out the Massive, Adventure-Ready Apple Watch Ultra

    Apple Watch Ultra, the new $799 smartwatch, is designed for outdoor adventures with better battery life and new features. Here's what thought after testing.

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • Which iPhone Should You Buy? We Help Decode the 14 from the 14 Pro and the SE

    Apple’s iPhone lineup spans from the affordable iPhone SE all the way to the feature-packed iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here is our guide for the best iPhone.

  • This Company Is Taking Cloud Customers From Amazon

    With stocks looking like they're taking another dive down this year, it might be a good time to consider one of the few remaining areas that's still growing -- the cloud. Cloud revenue, that is, not cloud stocks. Cloud stocks are down across the board.

  • Apple will fix iOS 16's annoying copy and paste prompts

    Apple plans to fix an iOS 16 quirk that constantly prompts you when you copy and paste text.