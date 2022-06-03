Amazon’s Head of Worldwide Consumer Jumps Ship

Adriana Lee
·2 min read

Another seat in the tech sector’s game of musical chairs is up for grabs.

After 23 years, Dave Clark, chief executive officer of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division, will be leaving the company, it was announced Friday. His last day will be July 1, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

More from WWD

In a Tweet, Clark nodded to his “incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again. It’s what drives me.”

The move appears to have caught Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy by surprise. Dealing with a leadership vacuum is probably not the way he planned to spend July, his first anniversary as the company’s top executive following Jeff Bezo’s 2021 departure.

“The past few years have been among the most challenging and unpredictable we’ve faced in the history of Amazon’s Consumer business, and I’m particularly appreciative of Dave’s leadership during that time,” Jassy said in a note posted to Amazon’s blog.

He made it clear that the decision was Clark’s, not the company’s, and that “we’re trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave’s succession and any changes we make. I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks.”

Whatever those plans turn out to be, the change will likely reverberate across the company’s core retail operations.

Clark was considered a die-hard “Amazonian.” After earning an MBA from the University of Tennessee, he entered the company’s operations pathways program in 1999. He rose through the ranks, going from an operations manager in Kentucky to, eventually, senior vice president of retail operations. Then he stepped into the role left by Jeff Wilke, chief executive of Amazon’s retail business, in 2021. The scope of the responsibility covered the e-commerce site, physical stores, Prime business and a sprawling warehouse and logistics network.

He was instrumental in expanding those operations across robotics, transportation, warehouses and labor — a purview that often drew negative public and regulatory attention over what critics considered anti-union tactics.

It’s not clear whether those pressures played into Clark’s own resignation now. In fact, like Sheryl Sandberg at Meta, he didn’t offer much of a reason for leaving.

“As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey,” Clark wrote in an email that he shared on Twitter. “For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were setup [sic] for success. I feel confident that time is now.”

Apparently, the decision may have been made quite a while ago, at least on a personal basis. Reportedly, Clark and his wife sold their home in Washington, near Amazon’s headquarters, last fall to move to Texas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dave Clark, the longtime head of Amazon's consumer division, departs

    Amazon today announced that Dave Clark, CEO of the company's worldwide consumer division, will step down after 23 years in the position. In a note to leadership, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that Clark's last day in the office will be July 1 -- a date corroborated by a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer business resigns

    Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer business Dave Clark is resigning from the company after 23 years, Clark announced on Friday. Amazon said in a statement that Clark began at the company in May 1999 and his last day is July 1. “I’ve had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build…

  • Activision Retaliated Against Staff, Union Complaint Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. was accused of illegally retaliating against employees for their unionization efforts, according to a labor board complaint filed by the union set to represent workers there.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to

  • 10 Tech Stocks Making Headlines on Friday

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable tech stocks trending on Friday. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to 5 Tech Stocks Making Headlines on Friday. Tech stocks in the US are under pressure today after Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Elon Musk warned of a […]

  • Dave Clark, Amazon’s logistics czar who masterminded its massive expansion during the pandemic, just resigned. What will he do next?

    CEO Andy Jassy doesn’t have a replacement just yet: “I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks.”

  • Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday

    Semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was down as much as 5.5%, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was off by as much as 4.5%, and e-commerce kingpin Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped as much as 3.5%. New warnings about the possibility of a recession sent a wide swath of stocks lower today, but there was also company-specific news for each of the technology stalwarts. Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the chorus of business leaders sounding the alarm about the economy and the possibility of a recession.

  • Should You Rush to Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

    Amazon expects that its stock will begin trading at a much lower price beginning on Monday, June 6, 2022. Many investors hope that the move will spark a significant jump in the beaten-down internet stock. Should you rush to buy Amazon before its stock split?

  • UPS vs. FedEx: Which Company Is Currently a Better Buy?

    Over the last year, FedEx has struggled to beat bottom-line estimates, while UPS has been firing on all cylinders.

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creators on How Show Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Rachel Brosnahan

    If it weren’t for Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel may have never have come to life. During the show’s FYC panel in New York City’s Steiner Studios on Thursday, moderator Danny Strong revealed that he remembered having a conversation with creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino before filming began about how they hadn’t found their […]

  • The Best Scrambled Egg Techniques, According To Chefs

    Gordon Ramsay, Ina Garten, Anthony Bourdain and Martha Stewart are all known for their scrambled egg recipes. We break down the pros and cons of each.

  • Vanderbilt baseball drops Corvallis Regional opener to San Diego as offense quiet

    Vanderbilt baseball's offense was quiet in a 3-2 loss to San Diego in the opening game of the Corvallis Regional.

  • Block (SQ) to Attract Sellers Via Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone

    Block (SQ) ties up with Apple whereby the POS app of the former will have the latter's Tap to Pay on iPhone feature to help sellers with an iPhone and the POS app get in-person cashless payments.

  • Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

    Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $116.57, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker to Open New Store in the West Village

    The new footwear boutique will be at the corner of Perry and Bleecker Streets.

  • Eagles promote Connor Barwin as part of massive front office restructure

    The Eagles on Friday afternoon announced their lengthy full list of front office promotions and new hires. By Reuben Frank

  • China's Ant names Hong Kong bourse boss as independent director in board reshuffle

    Ant Group, the Chinese fintech giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, has appointed Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Laura Cha as an independent director in a recent board reshuffle, according to the company's website. Ant also added Yang Xiaolei, an independent director of Hengfeng Bank, as a director. Recent departures from its board include former chief executive Simon Hu, Primavera Capital chief Fred Hu and Alibaba Group veteran Jiang Fang.

  • Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?

    Meta Platforms veteran Javier Olivan is taking over as the company's chief operating officer after playing a crucial but largely behind-the-scenes role stoking the social media company's explosive growth for 15 years. The Spaniard will replace Sheryl Sandberg, who announced on Wednesday she was stepping down from Meta. The move comes as Meta struggles with slowing growth and rising costs.

  • CEO of two Charlotte companies accused of fraud, self dealing

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused prominent Charlotte businessman Marty Sumichrast of fraud and self-dealing transactions during the three years he managed the Stone Street Partners private fund.

  • Longtime D.C.-area federal IT exec Teresa Carlson returns to Microsoft

    Longtime D.C.-area IT executive Teresa Carlson is back with Microsoft Corp. — the company where she built her reputation in federal sales a decade ago. According to The Information and FedScoop, Carlson started in late May in a new role at the Redmond, Washington, tech giant.

  • Louisville set to name Josh Heird permanent athletic director, per reports

    The university has called a Friday news conference to "make a special announcement regarding its athletics program."