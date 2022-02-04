Amazon helps stocks steady but prospects for rate hikes loom over markets

Men wearing protective face masks walk under an electronic board showing Japan’s Nikkei share average, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo
Kanupriya Kapoor
·3 min read

By Kanupriya Kapoor

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian equity markets fought for a footing on Friday, supported by an Amazon-led bounce in U.S futures, but oil's rise to a seven-year high kept traders on edge over prospects that interest rates will rise to curb global inflationary pressures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.4%, led by a 1.5% rise for the Hang Seng index in its first day of trading after this week's Lunar New Year holidays. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4%.

Overnight the euro posted its sharpest jump in more than a year after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde left the door open to rate hikes this year and said inflation was running hotter for longer than expected.

The Bank of England raised rates to 0.5% and nearly half its policymakers wanted a bigger increase. The S&P 500 had its worst day in nearly a year. [.N]

"We're seeing the environment is really changing in terms of central bank stances, which were previously so camped in growth-supportive territory, but now are shifting rapidly to fighting inflation," said Rob Carnell, chief economist at ING in Singapore.

It follows a hawkish shift in rhetoric at the Federal Reserve over recent months and has applied the blowtorch to bonds and to growth stocks - leaving the likes of Facebook owner Meta Platforms little room to disappoint.

Meta plummeted more than 26% on Thursday, losing more-than-$200 billion of its market capitalisation in what was the largest single day slide in value by a U.S. company. It dragged the Nasdaq down 3.7%, its worst day in 17 months.

However Amazon reported better-than-expected earnings after the bell and the share jumped 17% in after hours trade - driving Nasdaq 100 futures up 1.7% and bolstering sentiment in Asia.

Shares of Snap and Pinterest surged in extended trading, too, following strong quarterly reports, and Twitter also jumped, reversing some earlier losses.

YIELDS JUMP

Still, the backdrop is one of pressure from rising rates which analysts say is unlikely to abate even if U.S. labour data comes in fairly weak later on Friday, as economists expect.

Yields in Europe leapt overnight after the ECB's hawkish turn, with the yield on benchmark 10-year German bunds up 12 basis points (bps) to an almost three-year high of 0.155%.

Two-year yields rose 14 bps to -0.322%, well above the the ECB's policy rate of -0.50%. In Britain, bets on more BoE hikes are firming and two-year gilts rose more than 10 bps to an 11-year high of 1.169%. [GB/]

Even anchored Japanese government bonds scaled six-year highs on Friday, taking the five-year yield to zero, as investors girded for the Bank of Japan to follow peers and tighten policy.

Treasuries also sold overnight and were steady in Asia, with the two-year yield at 1.2179% and the 10-year yield at 1.814%. [US/]

In the currency markets, the euro's surge lifted it to a three-week high of $1.1451 and the dollar index is staring down the barrel of its worst week in nearly two years with a fall of more than 2% over the week so far. [FRX/]

A risk-averse mood has kept a lid on trade-linked currencies, however, and the Australian dollar was last steady at $0.7140 and the kiwi at 0.6673.

U.S. crude was up 0.45% and trading over $90 a barrel for the first time since 2016 as frigid weather threatened to disrupt supply, while Brent was up 0.43% to $91.48 per barrel. [O/R]

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU working on joint response to Russian letter -von der Leyen

    The European Union is working on a joint response to a letter many of its member countries received from Russia earlier this week asking for security guarantees, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. Russia has forced the U.S.-led NATO alliance and the 57-member Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to negotiate over regional security by massing around 100,000 troops near Ukraine while denying it plans to invade. "We are working on the coordination of the response...We are united in the European Union and therefore it is clear that the response will mirror, will reflect that unity," von der Leyen told reporters on a visit in Helsinki.

  • Doug Pederson to be Jacksonville Jaguars' next head coach

    After an extensive search that took more than 30 days to complete, the Jacksonville Jaguars will hire ex-Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

  • Is It Time to Buy January's 5 Worst-Performing Nasdaq Stocks?

    The U.S. stock market just suffered its worst month since March 2020, when it became clear that the COVID-19 threat was a pandemic-level crisis. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbled 9% in January, led lower by technology titans that were must-owns just the month before. Before focusing your search for cheap stocks on January's biggest losers, though, take heed.

  • Policy Normalization Is Here to Turbocharge the Global Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets are being swept up in a fresh wave of selling as monetary policy normalization bets deepen everywhere, including in negative-rate bastions Europe and Japan.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as

  • Amazon Might Just Have Saved the Stock Market

    After a horrible day on Wall Street, after-hours news from the e-commerce giant has investors feeling more optimistic.

  • Fox News anchor John Roberts reveals he has a pacemaker, opens up about health challenges

    Fox News' John Roberts returned to "America Reports" this week after a recent hospitalization that left him with a pacemaker in his heart.

  • Bentley Is Running an Extraordinary 5-Day British Road Trip With a Stop at the Macallan

    You'll be behind the wheel of one of the nameplate's latest models, of course.

  • NFT sales hit $926 million over the past week. These were the 5 best-selling digital collections.

    Total NFT sales volume hit more than $20 billion over the past year as artists, investors, and entrepreneurs descend upon the nascent Web3 space.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About RingCentral Inc (RNG)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg had said Meta will focus on short-form video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous Q4 earnings.

  • One of Cathie Wood's Worst Stocks Might Be the Best Investment for the Next Decade

    Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Amazon hikes Prime membership fees in U.S. as wages, costs rise

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Without Hesitation If There's a Bear Market in 2022

    The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]