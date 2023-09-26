Amazon hit with antitrust lawsuit by FTC, 17 states
Amazon hit with antitrust lawsuit by FTC, 17 states
Amazon hit with antitrust lawsuit by FTC, 17 states
Amazon filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon today.
The Federal Trade Commission made its big move against online shopping giant Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the company of illegally stifling competition on its way to becoming a ubiquitous retail presence and one of the world's most valuable companies. Attorneys general from 17 states joined the FTC in the lawsuit, alleging that Amazon leverages a "set of interlocking anticompetitive and unfair strategies" to maintain a monopoly. "The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said.
Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.
Court filings have revealed new details about the FTC’s investigation into Elon Musk over his handling of privacy and security issues at X.
Amazon's potential battle with the FTC could weigh on the stock near-term, says Goldman Sachs' top tech analyst.
The Justice Department’s landmark antitrust case against Google kicked off in court today, marking the beginning of a trial that will stretch on for months, potentially upending the tech world in the process. At issue is Google’s search business. The Justice Department says that Google has run afoul of antitrust laws in the course of maintaining its top spot in search, while the tech giant argues that it maintains its dominance naturally by offering consumers a superior product.
Attorneys general and consumers from 37 states alleged that Google held an unfair monopoly on Android devices.
Here's what we know about the biggest savings event of the fall, plus stellar sales to score right now.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has nearly 46,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life' — stock up!
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
This week, Valdez's 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic releases a special remastered Blu-ray edition on the prestigious Criterion Collection.
These best-selling faux fur-lined boots are over $100 cheaper than the OG UGGs and shoppers say they look and feel the same.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
Warm up your wardrobe with this luxe look for less — it's the perfect layer for crisp fall days.
The new data is a reminder that “politics and public policy are a matter of life and death,” said author and former Senate aide Nikhil Goyal.
More than 13,000 Amazon shoppers have made these gentle exfoliating wipes part of their beauty routine.
For decades, the Barefoot Contessa has entrusted her dishes to Cali's own Olio Santo.
Breanna Stewart won her second MVP award after a career-best scoring season in her first season with the New York Liberty, the league announced Tuesday.