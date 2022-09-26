Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: An Amazon sign at the company's logistics centre in Boves, France
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.

The "Prime Early Access Sale" will start Oct. 11 at midnight Pacific Daylight Time (0700 GMT) for 48 hours in 15 countries, Amazon said.

Vice president Jamil Ghani told Reuters the rationale for a second Amazon deals event this year was earlier holiday shopping and the "macroeconomic environment" customers faced.

"There's a desire to save and make the dollar stretch further," he said in an interview.

Ghani declined to offer revenue forecasts for how the event would compare to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this fall or to July's Prime Day.

Such member-only sales prompt some customers to buy Prime subscriptions and shop more on Amazon.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean

    The auto industry's drive to a greener and cleaner future is a treacherous road for companies in its beleaguered supply chain. Many auto suppliers, already squeezed by rampant inflation and energy prices, say they have little choice but to shoulder the extra costs of making their components sustainable to meet carmakers' environmental targets. "If you don't, you're not going to have a business in five or six years supplying major carmakers," said Shane Kirrane, commercial director at Autins Group, which has plants in Britain, Sweden and Germany that make acoustic and thermal insulation for cars.

  • Exclusive-With eye on Big Tech, energy crisis, EU telcos call for shared network costs

    Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and 13 other European telecoms providers on Monday made their strongest push for Big Tech to share network costs, citing the energy crisis and EU climate change goals. The call comes as the European Commission prepares to seek feedback from both sides before making a legislative proposal that could force tech companies to help pay for the roll-out of 5G and fibre cables across the 27-country European Union. Prices for fibre optic cables, for example, have almost doubled in the first semester 2022.

  • Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

  • BOJ Buys More Bonds Than Planned as Yield Nears Ceiling

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan bought a larger-than-planned amount of bonds at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield climbed toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin Mor

  • Apple Begins Making iPhone 14 in India Three Weeks After Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has begun manufacturing its new iPhone 14 in India, narrowing a technology gap with the device’s main manufacturing base of China.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldApple made

  • Elon Musk faces deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend the next few days with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must carry through with his $44 billion agreement to acquire the social platform after attempting to back out of the deal.

  • 5 Things That Are Overpriced at Costco

    There are certain products that will generally cost you more money at Costco, so you're better off buying them at the grocery store instead. Pasta is a staple item in many people's pantries -- certainly in mine. Pasta is one of those items that supermarkets tend to discount.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) recent 6.1% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldMore than

  • Is Nvidia Blunting Intuitive Surgical's Edge in Robotic Surgery?

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has the clear lead in robotic-assisted surgery. The company got approval for its da Vinci surgery system back in 2000. With more than two decades of research, development, and real-world use under its belt, competitors have an uphill battle if they want to catch up with Intuitive's technology.

  • Better Software Stock: Adobe vs. Unity

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Unity (NYSE: U) might initially seem like two very different types of software companies. Adobe develops a wide range of cloud-based design, document, and enterprise software, while Unity mainly provides development and monetization tools for game developers. Adobe's stock has plunged nearly 60%, while Unity's stock has fallen over 80%.

  • That Fat Around Your Waist is Killing You. Here's What You Can Do.

    Having too much abdominal fat might not seem like a big deal, but it is and here's why. Hidden deep in your belly is visceral fat, which wraps around your organs and it's been linked to major health issues like heart disease, breast cancer, stroke and more. It's caused by a number of reasons such as lack of exercise, stress, poor diet and not getting enough sleep. Getting rid of fat around your waist helps reduce visceral fat and lowers the risk for major health concerns. Eat This, Not That! Hea

  • The Most Talkative Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

    Ever wondered why your colleague won't stop speaking in a meeting even after a few subtle hints? Or why your friend monopolizes the conversation every time you're out? Some people just have the gift of gab, which could be related to their horoscope. According to astrologers, some signs are more conversational and outgoing than others. Whether they're engaging to listen to or just plain annoying, well, that's another story. Read on to discover the six most talkative zodiac signs, from casual chat

  • Plus500 Ltd.'s (LON:PLUS) largest shareholders are individual investors with 45% ownership, institutions own 43%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Plus500 Ltd. ( LON:PLUS ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Save big on these outdoor essentials

    Make hiking and camping stress-free with these unmissable deals on Amazon.

  • On this day in 2008: Newcastle announce Joe Kinnear as interim manager

    Kinnear was initially handed a contract until the end of October.

  • You can't miss this inflatable pool that's 'worth every penny’

    You’ll enjoy splashing and cooling off in this large three-chamber inflatable pool that fits four kids or two adults, now nearly 40% off on Amazon.

  • Roman/Iron Age anchor found at windfarm on display in Ipswich

    The ship's anchor, believed to be 1,600-2,000 years old, is going on display for one day only.

  • 7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club for September

    If you've ever shopped the warehouse aisles of Sam's Club, you know you can get some good deals -- especially if you're interested in purchasing items in bulk. But besides helping shoppers save with...

  • 7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands

    Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....