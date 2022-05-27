Amazon investor proposal to review plastic use narrowly fails to clear

FILE PHOTO: Amazon's logistics center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeff Bezos
    Jeff Bezos
    CEO of Amazon

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's investor-led proposal to review its use of plastic won 49% support even as shareholders voted down all the 15 resolutions at the e-commerce giant's annual general meeting, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

It was the only proposal that came close to reaching the 51% mark for approval. Investors opposed resolutions that challenged the company's policies on various issues, including the treatment of workers and use of non-disclosure agreements.

To be sure, about 13% of the company's voting stock is controlled by Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, raising the bar for any effort to win a majority of investor support.

The proposal for a report on whether Amazon cloud, surveillance and other capabilities contribute to human rights violation won 40% support. But an overwhelming 87% voted down a proposal calling Amazon to review worker safety.

Only 39% of votes were in favor of a resolution related to unionization of workers, but 47% backed a report on whether Amazon's lobbying activities were consistent with the best interest of the shareholders.

A move to review Amazon's facial recognition technology got 41% votes in favor, while a report for more details on gender and racial pay managed to get support from just 29% of the shareholders.

The resolutions are non-binding, but companies often take some form of action if they receive backing of 30% to 40% of votes cast.

Separately, investors backed the company's proposal to approve executive compensation, elect director nominees and consider a stock split by a big margin.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Costco is not lifting the price of its $1.50 hot dog — but here’s the food item where it succumbed to inflation pressure

    The world has changed so much since 1985 but the price of Costco Wholesale's hot dog-and-soda special -- $1.50 -- has remained constant.

  • Gasoline Demand Is Dropping. Prices Could Be Next.

    The amount of gasoline in storage continues to trend well below the average for this time of year. A recession would help cut record-high prices.

  • Gas prices have soared so high that the US is now seeing demand destruction ahead of the summer driving season

    The average gallon of gas in the US hit a record high of $4.59 on Tuesday, about 51% higher than a year ago.

  • This eclipse-like event is why bitcoin could reach $100,000 by next year, says forecaster who has made prescient calls

    The forecaster predicts the No. 1 cryptocurrency could climb to over $100,000 by later next year, in a run higher that could last up to 2025.

  • The end of fish and chips? Rising prices threaten a British tradition

    At west London's Hooked Fish and Chips, Bally Singh is struggling to keep the tills ringing for a British tradition, with prices sky-rocketing for fish, potatoes, cooking oil and even the flour used for the batter the dish is cooked in. Cranking up their bubbling oil friers only to see customers stay at home, Singh and thousands of other normally thriving "chippies" across the island nation are navigating the economic fallout of the Ukraine war, the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit. "Fish prices have gone up extortionately; oil prices have gone up extortionately; and everything across the whole spectrum that we sell has gone up extortionately," Singh told Reuters.

  • A deeper drop in Russian oil supply is likely to trigger a global recession and a full-blown energy crisis, Bank of America warns

    Oil could surge to $150 a barrel if Russian exports drop sharply, BofA said. That's well above the current $110 level causing pain at the gas pump.

  • Natural Gas Report: Haynesville, World

    The Haynesville Shale play’s making more than 14 Bcf/d today, and the world is counting on this Gulf Coast LNG supplier to keep delivering—and more, too.

  • Rice Giant Thailand Wants to Coordinate Price Hikes With Vietnam

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand and Vietnam should jointly raise rice prices to boost their bargaining power in the global market, according to Thai premier Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a move that threatens higher food costs for consumers worldwide. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery P

  • Toyota Is Cutting Car Production Again. It’s Bad News for Inflation.

    Global car production has been hampered for months because of a plethora of supply-chain and logistics issues. Friday, Toyota Motor (ticker: TM) cut its production plans again. Toyota is taking additional downtime at some plants the week of June 6.

  • Lithium Is Key to the Electric Vehicle Transition. It's Also in Short Supply

    Lithium prices are up 400%. Experts say the supply will get worse before it gets better, with implications for the electric vehicle market

  • Delta to trim some summer flights to improve operations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines on Thursday said it will cut flights through August to improve operational reliability amid soaring travel demand as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The U.S. airline said in a statement that from July 1 through Aug 7 it will cut about 100 daily departures, primarily in U.S. and Latin America markets. Ahead of what could be a record holiday travel weekend, Delta said in an email to employees seen by Reuters it will also work to "relieve pressure by proactively thinning the schedule over Memorial Day and through the balance of June."

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • How soaring wheat prices will force restaurants to get even more creative

    Restaurants have been facing shortage of ingredients throughout the pandemic, but a wheat shortage could hurt restaurants hard.

  • Global automakers face electric shock in China

    If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions. For Beijing office worker Tianna Cheng, the main dilemma when she was buying a 180,000-yuan ($27,000) Xpeng electric crossover was whether she should go for a BYD car instead, or a Nio; she did not seriously consider overseas marques.

  • Why You Should Care About The Price Of Diesel

    While the price of gasoline frequently steals all the headlines, the price of diesel is actually more important when it comes to the cost of living and the economy.

  • Fertiliser maker Yara says world faces extreme food supply shock

    Norwegian fertiliser giant Yara says donors urgently need to close the U.N.'s $10 billion food programme funding gap to avoid a catastrophe as sanctions on Russian fertilisers and Ukraine's grain export problems have created an extreme global shock. "The world has realised that food can be a weapon and it is being currently used," Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara International, one of the world's largest suppliers of plant nutrients, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. He said the direct impact of Russian sanctions has removed at least 15% of global fertiliser supply and the indirect impact was even more severe due to disruptions of supply chains and the impact of gas price rises.

  • These 3 Oil Companies Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.

  • China's largest oil trader is hiring tankers to carry even more discounted Russian crude

    China is escalating its efforts to import cheap Russian oil by sea, with ESPO crude trading at a significant discount to Brent and WTI.

  • Bitcoin mining hashrate, difficulty drop since crypto crash

    Bitcoin’s hashrate dropped by 10.6% to 204.4 exahashes per second on Wednesday on a seven-day average from its peak earlier this month, Blockchain.com data show. See related article: Beijing banned crypto mining, so China miners went underground Fast facts The Bitcoin mining difficulty level fell by 4.33% to 29.9 trillion at block height 737,856 on […]