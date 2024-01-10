Amazon is laying off ‘several hundred’ employees at Prime Video and MGM Studios
This comes after the company reduced its Twitch workforce by 35 percent.
Amazon is laying off hundreds of people across Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, This is for the usual reason. The company found a way to save some money and went for it. You know the drill. Amazon's entertainment chief Mike Hopkins wrote in an email to staff that it has “identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact.”
Hopkins didn’t give an exact number, but did note that “several hundred” employees would be given walking papers and that most American workers will know by the end of the day, with global employees following suit by the end of the week. He also wrote that “it is hard to say goodbye to talented Amazonians.”
Amazon says it’ll help laid off workers with benefit packages that will include a separation payment and external job placement support. The company promises “continued investments in programming, marketing and product," despite the layoffs.
Amazon has been in something of a layoff frenzy of late, even with over Most recently, it absolutely gutted Twitch with layoffs of the service’s workforce. The company from its gaming division back in November, along from its Alexa division. In January of last year, Amazon from its retail and recruiting divisions. The company