Amazon is offering $10 credit when you buy a $100 Apple gift card

Gift cards can get a lot of hate as being impersonal, but when it comes down to it, they're a great option for anyone who is unsure what to give. This is all the more true when they come with an extra incentive — as is currently the case for Apple gift cards purchased on Amazon. Right now, Amazon is offering $10 in-store credit with any Apple gift card purchase of $100 or more. All it requires is entering the code HOLAPP at checkout.

Apple's gift cards are available for standard amounts like $100 and $250 but can also be customized to any amount. Once purchased, Amazon can send the gift card to its recipient via email or text message with a personalized note attached. However, it doesn't have to be sent out immediately, with the ability to schedule it for any date. The specific time, though, is in Amazon's hands with a note stating it will arrive any time that day after 12 AM.

The deal is only available "while supplies last" and is limited to one per customer. The email field offers the ability to send gift cards to a maximum of 999 recipients, so this is an important stipulation. The credit should then arrive within 24 hours of your purchase.

