Amazon joins India-backed e-commerce initiative that's seeking to challenge the retail giant

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Amazon is joining the Indian government-backed e-commerce initiative that seeks to "democratize" online shopping in the South Asian market and amusingly challenge the very dominance of companies such as the American retail group.

In a statement on Friday, Amazon said it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce, its platform to digitize neighborhood stores, to Open Network for Digital Commerce, a non-profit firm set up by India’s commerce ministry in 2021.

“Amazon’s vision and commitment for India is closely aligned with ONDC’s objectives of digitally enabling small businesses, and providing convenience and choice to customers across the country,” said Manish Tiwary, country manager for Amazon India, in a statement.

Amazon’s participation in the initiative, backed by the Indian government, is remarkable because part of the ONDC pitch to date has been that it seeks to disrupt the monopoly of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart in the Indian e-commerce market.

ONDC is an “interoperable” network, where buyers and sellers can do business regardless of the app or services they use, disrupting the consumers’ reliance on using proprietary services run by Amazon and Walmart.

With ONDC, New Delhi is seeking to replicate the success it has had with UPI, the interoperable mobile payments network, that disrupted the walled-garden mobile wallets from firms such as Paytm and MobiKwik. Paytm is a participant in the ONDC network.

And while it’s the early days of ONDC, the model has many things left to be ironed out, industry executives say.

It’s unclear who bears the responsibility if a customer doesn’t get their order delivered, for instance. And unlike UPI, that saw New Delhi aggressively promote the digital payments network, ONDC has received little public praise and support.

“We are happy that Amazon has a definite roadmap to being a part of the ONDC network and is taking its first step in coming in as the logistics partner in the ONDC network which is a globally pioneering idea established with a view to democratise digital commerce in India," said T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany to pursue $5.2 billion submarine deal with India during Scholz trip - sources

    Germany will pursue a $5.2 billion deal with India to jointly build six conventional submarines in the country during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Feb. 25-26 visit, two Indian and two German sources said. India is desperate to replace its ageing submarine fleet, with 11 of its 16 conventional submarines more than two decades old, and as it seeks to counter China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy also has two indigenous nuclear-powered submarines.

  • India's troubled Adani invests in bankrupt Sri Lanka

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Thursday announced its first major foreign investment since it declared bankruptcy, approving a $442 million wind power project by India's scandal-hit Adani group.The project comes after Sri Lanka awarded Adani a $700 million strategic port terminal project in Colombo in 2021.

  • Indian PM Modi urges G20 to focus on unsustainable debt

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The financial viability of many countries is being threatened by unsustainable debt, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he called for the Group of 20 (G20) to focus on the world's most vulnerable citizens. Trust in international financial institutions has eroded, partly because the lenders had been slow to reform themselves, Modi said in a video message at the beginning of a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

  • Hannity Just Can't Seem to Get This Answer From 2024 GOP Candidates

    Fox NewsJust one week after Nikki Haley couldn’t manage to tell Sean Hannity how her policy proposals differ from those of Donald Trump, the Fox News host put the same question to businessman Vivek Ramaswamy—who joined the GOP presidential candidate field on Tuesday.Trump is “probably” the leader in the race for the GOP nomination based on polling data, Hannity said, before asking: “What are the policy differences you have between yourself and Donald Trump?”Like Haley, Ramaswamy, who brands hims

  • The Russian BioShock Game Atomic Heart Is A Best Seller, And Also Controversial As Hell

    We’re just three days into Atomic Heart’s release and the Russian BioShock-type game is already knee-deep in controversy. How did we get here? Why do folks have to be mad? Let’s get into the nitty-gritty and answer those questions.

  • Viral TikTok shows 'what it's like to have a mental health crisis in Canada'

    A Canadian woman is going viral on TikTok for sharing her experience with the healthcare system while dealing with a "mental health crisis."

  • Nikki Haley faces tricky balancing act on Indian heritage

    When Nikki Haley announced her candidacy for president, she made sure to highlight her Indian heritage in her announcement video. But immediately after, she laid emphasis on the rejection of what she referred to as “identity politics” that she said was dividing the nation. “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not Black, not…

  • Qantas's New First-class Cabins for Long-haul Flights Look Like Mini Living Rooms — See the Photos

    The airline revealed what its first and business class cabins will look like on its long-haul flights from New York or London to Sydney in 2025.

  • Security researchers warn of a new class of Apple bugs

    Security researchers say they have uncovered a “new class” of vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to bypass Apple’s security protections in iOS and macOS to access users' sensitive data. Trellix’s Advanced Research Center published details this week of the privilege escalation vulnerabilities — meaning they allow someone to gain an elevated level of access to the system — affecting both iPhones and Macs. Trellix warned that the class of bugs, which range from medium to high severity, could — if left unpatched — allow malicious apps to escape their protective "sandbox" and access sensitive information on someone's device, including a person's messages, location data, call history and photos.

  • South Africa's Envisionit Deep AI gets $1.65M to expand access to medical imaging

    Dr. Jaishree Naidoo was in charge of pediatric radiology at a South African hospital in 2014, when she had a moment of epiphany after coming across a news story on the usage of AI recognition pattern in distinguishing animals. As a radiologist with 20 years of experience, Naidoo was already familiar with pattern recognition, and she could immediately see how AI could be used in the industry to transform the access to diagnostic imaging. The flame had been lit, and in 2019, together with her husband, Terence Naidu, and Andrei Migatchev, Naidoo launched Envisionit Deep AI, a healthtech startup that uses AI to bridge demand for diagnostic imaging.

  • Countdown is on for NASA’s first crewed mission of the year

    The launch is slated for Monday, Feb. 27, at 1:45 a.m. EST. It will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  • Airbus close to landing large order from India's IndiGo, Les Echos cites Le Maire

    Indian low-cost airline IndiGo is negotiating the purchase of "several hundred aircrafts" from Airbus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in comments published by Les Echos on Thursday. The contract could be signed at the French airshow in Le Bourget in June, the paper said, adding that Le Maire made the comments during his trip to India for a G20 Summit. An Airbus spokesperson said the company was constantly in discussions with airlines but said he could not comment on any talks that may, or may not, be going on.

  • Powerful X-class flare spat out a rare 'solar tsunami,' and you can hear it smashing into Earth

    The sun recently spat out an X-class solar flare, one of the most powerful it can emit, which triggered a rare shockwave across the sun's surface and caused radio blackouts on Earth.

  • R. Kelly sentenced to an additional year in prison

    STORY: At a 90-minute hearing, Judge Harry Leinenweber of the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois in Chicago also ordered Kelly to serve 19 years simultaneously with the previous sentence, a local CBS affiliate and other media reported.In September, Kelly - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - was convicted in federal court of felony sexual exploitation of a child, enticement of a female, and possession of material containing child pornography.

  • Wildlife officials investigate woman's death in 'alligator bite incident' at golf community

    Firefighters recovered the woman's body from a pond in Spanish Lakes Fairways off I-95 in northwest St. Lucie County Monday afternoon

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme. January's rise was the fastest since September 1981, when fuel costs spiked due to the Middle East oil crisis and hit Japan's import-reliant economy. Core consumer inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for nine straight months, mostly reflecting persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs, the data showed.

  • SpaceX rolls out rocket for NASA's Crew-6 astronaut launch (photos)

    SpaceX's rocket ride for its next NASA astronaut launch from Florida is on the pad and ready for flight.

  • The Fed's own economists are ringing the recession alarm - and warning stocks and real estate prices could tumble

    Americans could face a prolonged economic downturn, sharp declines in asset prices, and stubborn inflation, the Fed's staff economists said.

  • 2 Pakistanis leave Guantanamo after 20 years without charges

    U.S. officials returned two Pakistani brothers to their home country Thursday after holding them two decades without charges at the Guantanamo Bay military prison. Abdul and Mohammed Rabbani were the latest detainees to be released from U.S. custody as the U.S. moves toward emptying and shutting down the prison. The George W. Bush administration set it up at a naval base in Cuba for extremist suspects rounded up after the Sept. 11, 2001 al-Qaida attacks on the United States. The two brothers were originally transferred to U.S. custody after Pakistani officials arrested them in their home city of Karachi in 2002.

  • Oklahoma could see first February tornado in 12 years Sunday as severe weather threat eyes Plains

    Oklahoma could see its first February tornado in 12 years as a severe weather threat eyes the Plains on Sunday.