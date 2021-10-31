Amazon just announced the hottest tech gifts of 2021—here are the best ones to buy

With the holiday shopping season starting earlier than ever, Amazon has already released its 2021 gift guides. The massive retailer has rounded up the hottest, gotta-have-it products of the year, including toys, home, fashion and—most eagerly awaited—tech.

Amazon's Electronics Gift Guide features the latest and greatest in the world of tech, like noise-canceling Apple AirPods Pro, the Nintendo Switch that keeps selling out, the new GoPro for adventurers and even a miniature drone that can fit in the palm of your hand. Here are 20 of the best tech gifts to snag right now before they sell out.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro.

If you or someone on your list has yet to hop on the AirPods Pro bandwagon, now is the perfect time to do it. Our experts dubbed them the best earbuds that Apple has made to date, thanks to their noise-canceling technology and comfortable fit. We even think they're superior to the newly released AirPods 3, although those are a good pick if you're in search of a more streamlined earbud.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $197

2. Sony Noise Canceling Headphones

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones.

Maybe they're an audiophile or maybe they work from home and need a way to stay distraction-free. No matter the reason, they'll love these Sony headphones, which we found to be the best noise-canceling headphones out there. Not only do they have amazing sound quality, they're also comfortable enough to wear all day long and block out even the loudest of sounds.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones from Amazon for $348

3. Nintendo Switch

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Nintendo Switch.

It seems like no one can keep the Nintendo Switch in stock for very long these days. The popular gaming console has been a must-have for all of 2020 and 2021, and it's still available on Amazon—for now. You can also snag the equally coveted Nintendo Switch Lite for a handheld alternative at a cheaper price.

Get the Nintendo Switch from Amazon for $299

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera.

Anyone can be a photographer with the trendy Instax Mini instant camera. Available in five colors including three pretty pastels, the petite pocket-sized camera prints photos immediately, Polaroid-style, and even has a selfie mode for capturing close-up shots.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera from Amazon for $69

5. LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV

Best tech gifts on Amazon: LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV.

Looking for a splurge-worthy gift? You might want to consider a TV, specifically the LG OLED C1 Series. In testing some of the best OLED TVs of 2021, our experts found the LG C1 to be the best thanks to its stunning, true-to-life picture quality. It comes in 48-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 83-inch sizes.

Get the LG OLED C1 Series 55" Smart TV from Amazon for $1,296.99

6. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

Any book lover who doesn't yet own a Kindle will be thrilled when they find the Paperwhite under the tree this year. We chose it as the number one Kindle you can buy because it has a glare-free screen that illuminates for easy reading in any light. Plus, it's waterproof and has enough storage for all the books and audio books on their to-read list.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $89.99

7. Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Jabra Elite Active 75t Wireless Earbuds.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are a solid alternative to Apple AirPods and our experts chose them as the best wireless earbuds for running. They're dust- and water-resistant—perfect for working out—and have a ton of extra features, like transparency mode, noise isolation and even a finder function.

Get the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds from Amazon for $179.99

8. GoPro Hero10 Waterproof Action Camera

Best tech gifts on Amazon: GoPro Hero10 Waterproof Action Camera.

Adventurers and adrenaline junkies could benefit from the newest GoPro. Designed with an even faster frame rate and improved stabilization, it's durable, waterproof and high-quality, so it'll capture everything from their surfing trip in Hawaii to their backpacking excursion in the Great Smoky Mountains in high-resolution clarity. They'll be able to cherish those memories in video form forever.

Get the GoPro Hero10 Black Waterproof Action Camera from Amazon for $499.99

9. FitBit Charge 5

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Fitbit Charge 5.

Give the gift of health this year with the Fitbit Charge 5. It's our experts' favorite fitness tracker, with all of the data tracking you could need—from heart rate to steps to sleep—and built-in GPS that makes it easy to record indoor and outdoor workouts. It's perfect for anyone whose New Year's resolutions include getting healthier or more active come 2022.

Get the Fitbit Charge 5 from Amazon for $178.95

10. DJI Mini 2 Foldable Drone

Best tech gifts on Amazon: DJI Mini 2 Foldable Drone.

Know someone whose obsessed with gadgets? Big kids at heart will get hours of entertainment from this miniature drone, which folds up into the palm of your hand and weighs as much as an apple. It has 4K video quality and can fly up to 4,000 meters, so they can explore anywhere and everywhere (and capture it all).

Get the DJI Mini 2 Foldable Drone from Amazon for $449

11. Bose SoundLink Micro

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Bose SoundLink Micro.

A portable speaker like this one from Bose is a great gift for almost anyone on your list. Waterproof and rugged, it has superior sound quality and a wireless range of up to 30 feet. Your giftee can also link two of these mini Bluetooth speakers together for surround sound on the go.

Get the Bose SoundLink Micro from Amazon for $119

12. Amazon Fire TV Stick

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Amazon Fire TV Stick.

If they're constantly talking about the latest show they're binge-watching, get the the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It will give them instant access to all of the most popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Disney+—and they can control it all with their voice as it's Alexa-compatible. It's easy to use and easy to set up and will make their TV-watching experience way better.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick from Amazon for $34.99

13. Apple AirTag

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Apple AirTag.

There's always that one person who can't find their keys or their wallet. That's why an Apple AirTag (or two or three) will be a game-changer for them this holiday. They can attach the tiny button to almost anything—including a dog collar—and it will instantly sync to their iPhone. AirTags use GPS technology to track the item and will direct them right to it should they ever lose it.

Get the Apple AirTag from Amazon for $29

14. Quartet Glass Whiteboard Desktop Easel

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Quartet Glass Whiteboard Desktop Easel.

While not anything electronic, this glass desktop whiteboard managed to snag a place on Amazon's list of tech gifts. It's great for the professional in your life, whether they work from home or are back to the office. The durable sleek glass looks classy and elegant yet is easy to erase and can be adjusted to any angle for easy writing.

Get the Quartet Glass Whiteboard Desktop Easel from Amazon for $12.07

15. Google Nest Thermostat

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Google Nest Thermostat.

For anyone who wants to make their home a little smarter—or anyone who's simply tired of fighting their family members in the thermostat wars—consider giving them a Google Nest thermostat. It's programmable and can be controlled remotely, so they can adjust the temperature from anywhere.

Get the Google Nest Thermostat from Amazon for $128.55

16. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop.

Of all the gaming laptops our experts have put to the test, we like the Acer Nitro 5 the best if you're looking for one under $1,000. It's surprisingly powerful and has a long-lasting battery life, so the gamer on your list can play for hours on end.

Get the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop from Amazon for $810.38

17. UBeesize Ring Light

Best tech gifts on Amazon: UBeesize Ring Light.

If your giftee loves snapping selfies or is always posting pictures on Instagram or to the family group chat, this is the present for them. With 240 LED lights, 10 levels of brightness and five lighting temperatures, this 12-inch ring light will ensure they never take a dimly lit photo again. Plus, it comes with a removable 67-inch tripod and selfie stick.

Get the UBeesize 12’’ Ring Light with Tripod from Amazon for $29.59

18. Apple Pencil

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Apple Pencil.

Yet another Apple product to make it onto Amazon's list, the Apple Pencil is a must-have for anyone with an iPad (or anyone who may be receiving said iPad this year!). It writes directly on the iPad screen and can be used for taking notes, doodling on a blank canvas, marking up pictures or documents and more.

Get the Apple Pencil from Amazon for $94.88

19. Amazon Smart Plug

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Amazon Smart Plug.

A smart plug is one of those things that your giftee probably never knew they needed. This one from Amazon is Alexa-compatible and can do everything from schedule lights and appliances to turn or off, control them remotely when you're out of the house and even save you energy.

Get the Amazon Smart Plug from Amazon for $24.99

20. Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

Best tech gifts on Amazon: Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset.

Virtual reality is one of the biggest tech trends right now. Get your loved ones in on the hype with the popular Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. They can watch movies with 3D sound or play all of their favorite games with friends without ever leaving the house.

Get the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset from Amazon for $399

