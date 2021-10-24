Amazon just announced the hottest toys of 2021—here are the best ones to buy

Just in time for early holiday shopping, Amazon has released its 2021 "Toys We Love" list. The annual roundup predicts what will be the hottest, gotta-have-it toys for kids. This holiday season, Amazon's list includes gifts for kids of all ages from infants to pre-teens.

Because sifting through hundreds of toys can be overwhelming, our shopping experts at Reviewed have done the work for you and found 16 of the best toys worth buying from Amazon's list below. Some of our top picks? A luxe Barbie townhouse, a backyard roller coaster and a popular Bluey playset that's likely to sell out.

1. Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Best Amazon toys 2021: Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.

For the coloring kiddos out there, this light-up tracing pad will be a dream come true. They can use the included colored and graphite pencils to trace any pictures, letters or shapes their little hearts desire. Plus, because it can be brightly illuminated with the press of a button, they can use it all day and night.

Get the Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad from Amazon for $24.99

2. Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set

Best Amazon toys 2021: Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set.

Everyone knows that the best gifts are the ones that both kids and parents love. That's what you'll get with this Magna-Tiles kit. Kids can build everything from castles to rockets to animals and parents will like that it helps them develop their science and math skills. Win-win all around!

Get the Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set from Amazon for $119.97

3. Insect Lore Butterfly Garden Kit

Best Amazon toys 2021: Insect Lore Butterfly Garden Kit.

Future environmentalists will get hours of entertainment (and education) from this butterfly garden kit. It comes with five baby caterpillars, a pop-up mesh cage and everything you need to nurture the little guys into full-blown butterflies. There's also a journal that kids can follow along with that has STEM activities and writing prompts.

Get the Insect Lore Butterfly Garden Kit from Amazon for $36.82

4. Squeakee The Balloon Dino

Best Amazon toys 2021: Squeakee The Balloon Dino.

Dinosaurs might not exist IRL but you can give the child on your list the next best thing: Squeakee the Balloon Dino. He's completely interactive: He can stomp, dance, chomp and make over 70 different sounds (including laughs and farts!). It's almost like giving them their own pet—sans responsibility or vet bills.

Get Squeakee The Balloon Dino from Amazon for $69

5. TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie

Best Amazon toys 2021: TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie.

In search of stocking stuffers for kids? You might want to toss in a TeeTurtle octopus plushie, which has more than 46,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. It comes in 21 different color combinations, each of which are reversible, so it's essentially like two gifts in one. It's super soft and just over six inches big.

Get the TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie from Amazon for $15

6. Tomy John Deere Lightning Wheels Tractor

Best Amazon toys 2021: Tomy John Deere Lightning Wheels Tractor.

The only thing better than a mini John Deere tractor is a mini John Deere tractor that has monster treads and light-up wheels. Great for ages three and up, it's designed for all-terrain play, so they can roll it around inside on the carpet or outside on the dirt or sand.

Get the Tomy John Deere Lightning Wheels Tractor from Amazon for $24.99

7. KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen

Best Amazon toys 2021: KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen.

You've heard of—and probably eaten at—farm-to-table restaurants, but what about farm-to-table kitchens? That's what the little ones in your life can use to cook up a gourmet meal, thanks to this trendy playset. There are fresh veggies growing in planter boxes, plenty of storage for all the pots and pans included and even a working ice maker that drops tiny plastic ice into the bucket with the push of a button.

Get the KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen from Amazon for $184.99

8. Barbie 3-Story House

Best Amazon toys 2021: Barbie 3-Story House.

Consider this the 2021 version of Barbie's famous Dream House. Available exclusively at Amazon, it's a state-of-the-art townhouse that you just might wish you lived in. Some of its highlights? An elevator, a rooftop lounge, a modern swing chair and a doll-sized iPad for Barbie to play on.

Get the Barbie 3-Story House with Pop-Up Umbrella from Amazon for $99.99

9. Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster

Best Amazon toys 2021: Step2 Roller Coaster.

Bring the amusement park to the backyard with this fun little 9-foot track that's a hit among the younger set. It's a breeze to set up and the coaster car has plenty of safety features (like a high back and handrail) that will have your tot cruising comfortably and securely. Even better? It breaks down into four easy-to-store pieces once you're finished for the day.

Get the Step2 Up & Down Roller Coaster from Amazon for $138.50

10. Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk

Best Amazon toys 2021: Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk.

They might not be able to be the Disney princess of their dreams but now they can at least dress like one with this sweet set. The 21-piece dress-up kit includes outfits and accessories for four princesses: Aurora, Cinderella, Belle and Snow White. When they're all finished, they can pack everything up in the decorative trunk. Note: The dresses are designed to fit kids' sizes 4 to 6.

Get the Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk from Amazon for $34.99

11. Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set

Best Amazon toys 2021: Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set.

Hot Wheels have long been a popular gift for the holidays and this set from Amazon is no exception. It has 16 feet of car-racing excitement, including motorized boosters—for those who have a need for speed—hairpin turns, a car feeder and four crash zones that are necessary for a little adrenaline rush. There are also parking spots to store any cars not currently zooming around.

Get the Hot Wheels Criss Cross Crash Track Set from Amazon for $49.99

12. Nerf Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster

Best Amazon toys 2021: Nerf Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster.

You can't go wrong gifting a young one a Nerf blaster. They'll have loads of fun with the Strongarm N-Strike Elite shooting their siblings or friends with squishy ammo using the rotating, rapid-fire barrel that holds up to six darts at a time. It launches darts up to 90 feet and, fortunately for parents, is hand-powered so there are no batteries required.

Get the Nerf Strongarm N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster from Amazon for $14.99

13. Bluey Mega Bundle Home

Best Amazon toys 2021: Bluey Mega Bundle Home.

Cartoon pup Bluey is beloved by the 4- to 7-year-old set. Gift them this set that includes Bluey and his family—Bingo, Bandit (Dad) and Chilli (Mum)—and their four-room home. There's even a deck outside for Bandit to grill up burgers for the boys and all the furniture you need inside.

Get the Bluey Mega Bundle Home from Amazon for $54.99

14. Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set

Best Amazon toys 2021: Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set.

When it's too cold to hit the court (or the driveway) outside, bring the basketball net inside with this tiny hoop. With an adjustable 2.5- to 4-foot height, it's ideal for little ones who want to play ball and parents who don't want them destroying the house while doing so. It comes with three junior-sized plastic balls.

Get the Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set from Amazon for $34.99

15. Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

Best Amazon toys 2021: Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter.

Melissa and Doug toys are very trendy this year, and for good reason. This ice cream counter set is one of the brand's top sellers, with nearly 9,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. It has all of the supplies necessary to set up their own creamery shop, including the counter, six different ice cream scoops, plenty of toppings, cones and cups, scoopers and spoons and even dollar bills for customers to pay.

Get the Melissa & Doug Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter from Amazon for $38.48

16. Big Red Barn Playset

Best Amazon toys 2021: Big Red Barn Playset.

If you have toddlers on your list, you might want to snag this foldable and portable barn. It includes a horse, pig, sheep, cow and farmer and has doors that click shut to keep all the animals safely inside when you're on the go. They'll play with this for hours, and the handle on top makes it easy to tote from place to place (or room to room).

Get the Big Red Barn Playset from Amazon for $24.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Toys We Love List 2021: The 16 hottest toys for kids