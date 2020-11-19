Amazon just dropped a huge holiday sale on top gifts for the season—shop the best deals
Holiday cheer has comes early this year for budget shoppers. Not only are Walmart, Macy's and Home Depot set to release Black Friday discounts well ahead of schedule, Amazon has launched its own Holiday Dash event, which features Black Friday-level savings on the season's most interesting gifts—and new deals are being added daily.
That means through Thursday, November 19, Amazon will be your go-to spot for epic discounts on everything from the best oil diffusers to exercise gear for less than $10. And, as these incredible deals will be changing daily, even if you don't find exactly what you're looking for now, chances are, it's only a matter of time before you will.
Whether you're sussing out the best affordable robot vacuums to make cleaning up easier this fall or shopping for gifts for loved ones, there's never been a better time to save on Amazon sale items. Here are the best to check out today.
The best Amazon Holiday Dash deals
Get the Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer for $5.60 (Save $1.40)
Get the Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands, 5-pack for $7.58 (Save $0.98)
Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser for $11.99 (Save $3)
Get the Anker PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Connector (6 feet) for $11.99 (Save $6)
Get the Ozeri Pro Digital Kitchen Food Scale from $12.80 (Save $1.84 to $25.03)
Get the Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones for $14.98 (Save $4)
Get the Big Red Rooster 6-Sound White Noise Machine for $19.99 (Save $10)
Get the LOVEHOME Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion for $22.94 (Save $4.05)
Get the AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator for $26.99 (Save $13)
Get the Vicks V745A Warm-Mist Humidifier for $33.63 (Save $2.36)
Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush from $39.99 (Save $16 to $18)
Get the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for $79 (Save $20.95)
Get 2 Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Smart Speakers at Amazon from $79.98 (Save $20)
Get the Samsung EVO Select (512 Gigabyte) microSDXC Card with Adapter for $79.99 (Save $20)
Get the 23andMe Ancestry and Traits Service for $89 (Save $10)
Get the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat for $92.95 (Save $37.04)
Get the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light Therapy Lamp for $131.74 (Save $68.25)
Get 2 Echo 4th Gen Smart Speakers at Amazon for $169.98 (Save $30)
Get the eufy 11S Anker BoostIQ Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $40)
Get the Sony X800H 55-inch TV from $448 (Save $101.99 to $601.99)
Get the LG OLED55CXPUA Alexa Built-In CX 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV from $1,396.99 (Save $200 to $603)
Shop the Amazon Holiday Dash Event
