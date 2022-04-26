Amazon just marked down Ninja and Shark home and kitchen appliances by up to 40%—shop our favorites

Shop massive Amazon deals on Shark and Ninja products right now.

While spring cleaning may be a necessary evil, there are ways to make scrubbing and sanitizing your home just a little easier. If you still have some cleaning projects to tackle before summer, we found plenty of incredible Amazon deals on best-selling Shark vacuums and mops to help get the job done. Meanwhile, after the housework is finished, you can stock your sparkly kitchen with tons of new Ninja cooking essentials for less.

For a limited time, Amazon customers can save as much as 40% on most-wanted home and kitchen appliances from Shark and Ninja. For stocking your home with cleaning and cooking essentials or picking up a Mother's Day gift your mom will love, these markdowns are just about as good as they get.

One great pick is the Shark S3501 steam pocket mop, down from $89.99 to just $54.99 thanks to a $35 markdown. Ranking as one of our favorite steam mops, the must-have cleaning device features a sleek, comfortable design and a convenient 18-foot quick-release power cord. Better still, the mop is ready for use in just 30 seconds and comes with washable microfiber pads for easy cleaning.

For making mealtime easier, consider the Ninja Foodi OP301 pressure cooker, one of the best multi cookers we've ever tested. In testing, we found the pressure cooker to be versatile and especially convenient when cooking smaller meals. We loved the air fryer functionality and that we were able to make a full meal with the appliance in just 20 minutes. Usually ringing up at $299.99, you can take home this popular kitchen gadget for just $157 today—a whopping $142.99 markdown.

