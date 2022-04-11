Amazon Kicks Off a Jumbo 7-Part Bond Sale Including 40-Year Debt

Josyana Joshua
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is offering investment-grade bonds for general corporate purposes that may include repaying debt as well as funding acquisitions and share buybacks in its first note sale in about a year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The online retail giant is selling senior unsecured bonds in as many as seven parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering is a 40-year security that may yield 1.55 percentage points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Read more: Initial Price Talk for Amazon’s Debt Offering in Seven Parts

Amazon last tapped the U.S. debt market when it sold $18.5 billion of bonds in May, also for general corporate purposes that included possible refinancing of debt and share repurchases. The 40-year security on that deal priced to yield 95 basis points over Treasuries.

While yields have jumped since then, selling debt now makes sense because borrowing costs may be headed even higher as the Federal Reserve fights inflation and tightens the money supply.

In February, Amazon wowed Wall Street with a strong earnings report. While online store sales actually declined from last year’s pandemic-fueled gains, the company’s profitable cloud-computing and advertising businesses combined to more than make up for it.

Still, the company spent heavily in the holiday period to ensure packages got to customers amid supply-chain bottlenecks and an acute labor shortage. A lot of that spending went into hiring 140,000 workers. Amazon also lavished bonuses on workers, dispatched half-empty vehicles if it meant getting packages to customers on time and secured space on any ship it could find -- a spending spree that totaled $22.4 billion.

In March, Amazon announced a 20-to-1 stock split and a $10 billion share-buyback authorization that sent the stock soaring.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are managing Monday’s bond sale.

(Updates with chart, company background from fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise Twist

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s shares slid after Elon Musk decided not to join its board, a stunning twist to a week-long saga that has captivated the tech community and touched off renewed speculation about the company’s future.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China

  • China Food Security at Risk From Growing List of Farming Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese farmers in the country’s most important region for corn, soybeans and rice are facing a myriad of challenges as the spring planting season kicks off, endangering the nation’s ability to secure enough grains for this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

  • This Cybersecurity Stock Could Just Be Getting Started

    CrowdStrike's Q4 results and forward guidance showcase why the company could be set up for years of long-term growth.

  • Russian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Railways JSC has been ruled in default by a derivatives panel after missing a bond interest payment, the first such decision since Russia was slapped with extensive sanctions that complicated financial transactions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolat

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeotherm

  • Tesla to power bitcoin mine with solar energy

    Crypto mining has faced criticism from climate activists for the vast amounts of electricity it requires

  • China Ends Game Freeze by Approving First Titles Since July

    (Bloomberg) -- China has approved the first batch of new video game licenses since July, ending a months-long hiatus that put the world’s largest mobile gaming arena on edge.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hit by Lack

  • Costco Is Challenging Amazon as the Most Richly Valued Retailer. Why It Deserves the Title.

    Costco Wholesale is challenging Amazon.com as the most richly valued retailing giant in the country. Costco Wholesale shares (ticker: COST) have been on a roll lately, rising 4% in April to $600 after hitting a record close Thursday. With its dominant online retailing franchise and leading cloud computing business, Amazon has long had the highest P/E among big retailers—although it is part retailer and part technology company.

  • Elon Musk Rejects Offer to Join Twitter Board, Fueling Hostile-Takeover Speculation

    Elon Musk, now Twitter's largest shareholder, has rejected an offer to join the platform's board of directors after initially accepting.

  • How to Build a Green Portfolio

    You can seek to generate positive financial returns while benefiting the environment. Here are some different ways to approach that transition.

  • Google sues alleged puppy scammer after tip from AARP

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday sued an alleged puppy scammer who used its services to sell fake pets, the first of what the company said would be a growing number of lawsuits targeting apparent misuse by its users. Elder advocacy group AARP tipped Google to the scam last September following a complaint from a South Carolina resident who had sent $700 in digital gift cards to an online seller for a basset hound puppy that never came, according to Google's lawsuit in U.S. district court in San Jose. Google is seeking monetary damages and a court order banning the accused user, Nche Noel of Cameroon.

  • Gold Tests Resistance At $1950 As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Stays Strong

    Gold managed to settle above $1935 and is testing the next resistance level at $1950.

  • JetBlue Just Got Upgraded, but Not Because Someone Likes the Spirit Offer

    JetBlue Airways’ unexpected offer to buy Spirit Airlines last week didn’t win it many fans: The stock initially tumbled some 7% on the news and continued to slide, ending the week almost 20% lower than where it began. Investors are worried that the offer—37% above Frontier Group’s (ticker: ULCC) bid—was too high; moreover the deal could get shut down by regulators, putting JetBlue (JBLU) on the hook to pay a breakup fee. Analysts were largely caught off guard by JetBlue’s decision as well, and it earned the shares at least one downgrade.

  • Thoma Bravo to take cybersecurity firm SailPoint private for $6.1 billion

    A pandemic-led shift to remote working, as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, has fueled a spike in cyberattacks and bolstered demand for security software firms. SailPoint shareholders will receive $65.25 per share in cash, the cybersecurity firm said on Monday, which represents a premium of 31.6% as of Friday close. Shares of Austin-Texas based SailPoint were up 26% premarket.

  • How Suns overcame injuries, COVID-19 to have NBA's best record

    Winning 60-plus games in a season is pretty special, but just how did the Phoenix Suns do it with multiple guys out due to injuries, COVID-19 and more.

  • River cleanup project enters 12th year

    Five events will take place, starting next month and ending with a weekday cleanup session in August.

  • Explainer-Macron or Le Pen: why it matters for France, the EU and the West

    The French will decide on April 24 whether to re-elect pro-business centrist President Emmanuel Macron or blow up decades of mainstream consensus in favour of far-right Marine Le Pen. LE PEN: The far-right heiress has transformed the former National Front, turning her father's free-market, small-government party into a big-spending, protectionist one. Teachers' salaries would rise 15% over 5 years.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • A streaming company is looking to pay someone $2,400 to watch a 24-hour true crime marathon and post about it on social media

    Documentary streaming service MagellanTV will pay one true crime aficionado $100 per hour for a total of $2,400 to document their genre watchathon.