Amazon 'knew delivery drivers were urinating in bottles' despite claims to contrary

Nick Allen
·3 min read
Amazon delivery trucks - MARCO BERTORELLO&#xa0;/AFP
Amazon delivery trucks - MARCO BERTORELLO /AFP

Amazon was aware of drivers urinating in bottles and defecating in bags despite issuing a denial of the practice, according to leaked documents.

The internet giant had denied on its official Twitter account that drivers were skipping restroom breaks as they sought to meet delivery targets.

In a post on Amazon News it said: “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?”

But according to documents leaked to The Intercept managers were aware of the practice.

An internal email from a logistics manager in May last year said: "This evening, an associate discovered human faeces in an Amazon bag that was returned to station by a driver.

"This is the 3rd occasion in the last 2 months when bags have been returned to station with poop inside.

"We understand that DA’s [driver associates] may have emergencies while on-road, and especially during Covid DAs have struggled to find bathrooms while delivering. Regardless, DAs cannot, MUST NOT, return bags to station with poop inside."

The memo continued: “We’ve noticed an uptick recently of all kinds of unsanitary garbage being left inside bags: used masks, gloves, bottles of urine."

It called the behaviour by drivers "unacceptable" and said such incidents would be treated as "infractions".

Another confidential internal document from January referred to “public urination” and “public defecation.”

One employee told The Intercept: “Every single day of my shift I have to use the restroom in a bottle to finish my route on time. This is so common that you’ll often find bottles from other drivers located under seats in the vans. The fact that Amazon would tweet that is hilarious."

Trucks leave an Amazon delivery station in Carlstadt, New Jersey, USA - Michael Nagle&#xa0;/Bloomberg
Trucks leave an Amazon delivery station in Carlstadt, New Jersey, USA - Michael Nagle /Bloomberg

The row over urinating in bottles began after Dave Clark, a senior Amazon executive, said the company was the “Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace."

Mark Pocan, a Democrat US congressman from Wisconsin, responded: "Paying workers $15/hr doesn't make you a 'progressive workplace' when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles.”

Amazon News then published its comments. It said: “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us.

"The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one."

Amazon employs around 1.3 million people around the globe.

It also has contracts with hundreds of other companies to deliver packages, and many of the 400,000 drivers are working for separate firms, or are self-employed.

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, is the richest person in the world with a fortune of $179 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The row came on the day Mr Sanders joined a unionisation effort by 5,800 Amazon workers at a warehouse in Alabama.

It would be the first union on US soil at the massive technology company.

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked memo shows Amazon knows delivery drivers resort to urinating in bottles

    Documents provided to the Intercept published after the company denied reports delivery workers lack access to bathrooms An Amazon delivery driver loads a van outside of a distribution facility in Hawthorne, California. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter Amazon caused an uproar on Thursday when it denied reports that its delivery workers have been forced to urinate in bottles due to lack of access to bathrooms, but a leaked internal memo shows the company has been aware of the problem for at least several months. Documents provided by employees at Amazon to the Intercept showed that an email sent in May 2020 admonished workers for urinating in bottles and defecating in bags while on the job. “This evening, an associate discovered human feces in an Amazon bag that was returned to station by a driver,” the email reads. “This is the 3rd occasion in the last 2 months when bags have been returned to station with poop inside. We understand that DA’s [driver associates] may have emergencies while on-road, and especially during Covid, DAs have struggled to find bathrooms while delivering. Regardless, DAs cannot, MUST NOT, return bags to station with poop inside.” The email went on to say: “We’ve noticed an uptick recently of all kinds of unsanitary garbage being left inside bags: used masks, gloves, bottles of urine.” Dear lord. https://t.co/BLdFCwkfTm pic.twitter.com/obvdMpKyy3— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) March 25, 2021 Workers told the Intercept the issue was commonly referred to in internal discussions, with one former Amazon employee telling the publication that drivers are “implicitly forced to do so, otherwise we will end up losing our jobs for too many ‘undelivered packages.’” The revelation followed a combative tweet from Amazon aimed at a Wisconsin congressman, who took the company to task over working conditions. The saga unfolded amid a showdown with workers in Alabama who are trying to unionize the workplace. It’s not the first time workers at Amazon, which is known for its gruelling hours, have spoken out about the problem. Workers have previously told the Guardian they needed to urinate inside water bottles on a daily basis for fear of missing delivery rates. A forum on Reddit dedicated to Amazon drivers, which, while impossible to vet completely for authenticity, nonetheless shows hundreds of comments from drivers claiming they frequently have to urinate in water bottles for lack of bathroom breaks while on the job, particularly as the Covid-19 pandemic increased the amount of deliveries. Amazon saw a 37% increase in sales in one quarter alone in 2020 and executive Jeff Bezos personally saw his personal net worth increase by $70bn during the pandemic. The bathroom controversy exposed on Thursday marks just the latest blowback surrounding how Amazon treats employees – and its delivery drivers in particular. Earlier this week, Vice reported drivers were being forced to sign “biometric consent” forms to continue working for the retailing giant. These forms would allow AI-powered cameras to keep watch over the drivers, who number around 75,000 in the United States, while on the clock. Evan Greer, the deputy director of workers rights and privacy advocacy group Fight for the Future, said lawmakers must ban biometric surveillance entirely, because workers trying to stay afloat during precarious times cannot reasonably be expected to turn down the policy if it means losing a job. “Forcing workers to agree to constant monitoring by racist, AI powered surveillance cameras or get fired is not how consent works,” she said. “Lawmakers should act now to ban these practices entirely. No one should be forced to work in inhumane conditions, and hand over their sensitive biometric information to their boss, just to put food on the table.” Amazon did not respond to request for comment.

  • Amazon drivers say peeing in bottles is an 'inhumane' yet common part of the job, despite the company denying it happens

    The company says workers don't pee in bottles. Interviews with delivery drivers and mountains of evidence indicate otherwise.

  • Barack Obama Can Cook Three Things, Says Michelle Obama

    Apparently he makes great omelets!

  • A new Suez crisis: How a ship got stuck in the canal and what it means for global trade

    A cargo ship has been wedged in the Suez Canal for two days, sealing off the waterway in a crisis that could have major consequences for global trade.

  • North Korea claims 'new tactical guided' missiles launched

    State media says the missiles can carry massive payloads, which could include nuclear warheads.

  • These Trendy Nordstrom Sale Finds Are All Under $75

    Catch 'em while you can.

  • How did Doc Brown's DeLorean travel through time? New 'Back to the Future' book tells all

    Bob Gale, the co-writer and co-creator of the 'Back to the Future' franchise, reveals secrets of Doc Brown' life and the DeLorean in his new book.

  • Fact check: Antifa was not created by former President Barack Obama and George Soros

    A Facebook user did not reveal the satirical origins of a posted claim that former President Obama and George Soros created antifa.

  • 11 Beanbag Chairs That’ll Make You Nostalgic in All the Right Ways

    Whether you opt for something simple and restrained or for a bolder option (like a navy-and-white pinstripe pattern), this super-comfy beanbag chair is yours to design. Get it now! Courtesy of its super dense filler (Styrofoam beans), this famous beanbag chair may be an investment, but its historic background is worth its high price tag. As we mentioned earlier, the Italian trio is credited with designing the world’s first-ever beanbag chair, and the result is an extremely comfortable masterpiece that has stood the test of time.

  • SBA Triples Maximum Loan Amount To $500,000 For Businesses Impacted By COVID-19

    The SBA announced that beginning April 6, small businesses and non-profits can apply for up to two years of relief with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.

  • Love the Way You Troll: Rihanna Teases Us Yet Again With the Possibility of New Music

    First things first: Rest in peace to my expectations. They’re gone. RIP. They’re no more; they’ve left the building. At least, that’s the case where Rihanna’s new music is concerned.

  • Ontario's new Lotto Max $50,000,000 jackpot winners have a cautionary tale about the golden ticket

    An Ontario couple's $50 million lottery win is cautionary tale, don't leave your lottery tickets in your car.

  • Busy Raptors trade Terence Davis to Kings for future draft pick in deadline deal

    The Raptors are parting ways with Terence Davis.

  • YouTuber David Dobrik’s Fall from Grace and Why We Can’t Ignore a ‘Nice Guy’s’ Bad Behavior

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s hardly a shock when mega-famous YouTubers face public scrutiny these days. From Jeffree Star to James Charles to Nikita Dragun to Jake and Logan Paul, the platform’s biggest stars routinely appear in and out of the news cycle for tasteless videos, old, offensive tweets and their own beefs with other YouTubers. The amount of mess these influencers supply on a monthly basis even requires its own subcommunity of drama and tea channels to keep track of it all.For David Dobrik though, who’s mostly side-stepped major scandals and the high-school shenanigans of the platform (aside from the ones in his own videos) and built his reputation online as an approachable, nice guy—Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon, as The Wall Street Journal called him earlier this month—his fall from grace represents the risks of a specific type of white masculinity that’s often enabled and goes unchecked until it’s too late.Jake Paul Believes COVID Is ‘a Hoax’ and ‘98% of News Is Fake’First, a summary. Dobrik, 24, is a former Viner who moved to YouTube after the app shut down, along with Logan Paul and Nash Greir. Over the past five years, he’s built his own famous posse of fellow YouTubers, actors and comedians known as The Vlog Squad who are featured in his videos. What happens when they get together can best be described as a hybrid of Friends and Jackass. Dorbrik and his semi-famous coterie pull pranks, perform stunts, ride around Los Angeles in his car, hang out with celebrities, and give away money. The antics in these vlogs represent a type of recklessness and brashness that only a group of white people can get away with or find entertaining at the expense of other people. (Several videos include real-life altercations and pranks with law enforcement). Dobrik maintains that the goal of these videos is “to make people happy,” which, along with his baby face and boy-next-door aura, has shielded him from accusations that he’s promoting fraternity culture. Until the events of last week, that is.On March 23, Dobrik posted an apology video, his second over the course of a week, regarding allegations from an anonymous woman who claims that a former member of The Vlog Squad named Dominykas Zeglaitis engaged in sexual activity with her when she was too intoxicated to consent.In a report for The Insider published last Tuesday, the woman under the pseudonym “Hannah” says that, in November 2018, she and a group of friends were invited by Zeglaitis, also known as Durte Dom, to meet him and Dobrik at an apartment where she was illegally given alcohol. Dobrik filmed the events of the night including “Hannah” entering Zeglatitis’s bedroom where she engaged in drunk group sex. Dobrik posted an edited version of the encounter to YouTube in a video titled “SHE SHOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!” He eventually deleted the video at the woman’s request, but it had already been seen 5 million times.Since the article was published, several brands including Dollar Shave Club, DoorDash, Chipotle, EA Sports, Frank’s RedHot, SeatGeek and Honey have cut ties with Dobrik. And on Monday, Dubrik announced that he was stepping down from the board of Dispo, a disposable camera app he founded, “to not distract from the company’s growth” after the venture capital firm Spark Capital announced they were parting ways. The Insider also reported that the YouTuber had lost more than 66 million views since Friday, some presumably due to the deletion of at least five old videos.After receiving criticism for the brief video he posted last week in which he mostly distanced himself from Zeglaitis and emphasized how much he values consent as a creator, Dobrik leaves little room for fluff or misinterpretation in his second attempt.“I want to start this video off by saying I fully believe the woman who came out against Dom,” said Dobrik in his latest apology.The result, an 7-minute video that includes a trigger warning across the screen and even bleeps out the words “rape” and “sexual assualt,” is actually quite impressive in the amount of correction and precision it entails. There’s a noticeably concerted effort to out-somber the original apology; a minimal background in front of a couch, a closer zoom on his face, tears, an announcement of a hiatus. He pointedly notifies viewers that he’s filming at 1:45 in the morning, indicating that the matter is more important than his sleep. He goes on to say that he doesn’t want “to use buzzwords to justify or explain” the incident but employs a very specific and familiar vocabulary of words and phrases that have been made more accessible to the public—and unfortunately men who need to keep their jobs—in light of the #MeToo movement.For instance, he acknowledges the “unfair power dynamic” that exists between him, a highly influential, male celebrity, and impressionable fans that he wasn’t aware of before but apparently understands now after having conversations with different people over the past week. He highlights the lack of infrastructure in his content creation that he wants to change when he returns from a break, invoking a discussion about workplace safety that’s been bolstered in regards to #MeToo and other sectors of the entertainment industry and contract work. He also apologizes for not believing women like YouTubers Trisha Paytas and Ally Hardesty who spoke out against male members of the Vlog Squad in the past, including Zeglaitis, for their alleged misconduct. Maybe the moment most telling of Dobrik’s (or his publicist’s) awareness of what it means to take accountability in the digital age when he astutely negates the idea that he’s being “cancelled” and frames the consequences he’s facing as ultimately positive and deserved.It’s interesting that these consequences come now when just a month ago a former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois spoke with Buzzfeed News about his negative experiences filming with Dobrik. One can assume the immediate reactions from brands working with Dobrik was more of a bandwagon effect than each of the companies reaching a decision completely on their own based on the allegations. Still, it’s upsetting that Francois’ revelations about filming with the Vlog Squad, including a prank that was pulled on him that he now considers sexual assault, didn’t make anyone budge.In a since-deleted video from 2017 titled “HE THOUGHT HE WAS KISSING HER!! (SUPER CRINGEY),” Dobrik tricks Francois into kissing another Vlog Squad member, 47-year-old comedian Jason Nash, by telling him he would be kissing model Corinna Kopf, also a Vlog Squad member, wearing a disguise. The article also mentions the accusations of racism Francois initially made against Dobrik and co. last June in a video titled “accountability to all creators.” In it, he includes clips from now-deleted videos in which Dobrik jokes about taking him to a police station and another where Francois is told to open a refrigerator that’s been packed with watermelon. Dobrik vaguely expressed remorse for his past indiscretions on his podcast after Francois published the video, which prompted complaints that his apology wasn’t sufficient. But he didn’t suffer any material consequences or feel the need to post a better apology, instead removing old, problematic videos from his channel.Comparing how seriously society treats allegations of sexual assault as opposed to allegations of racism or allegations of sexual assault by men is a tricky discussion to have publicly and mostly benefits oppressors by ranking acts of harm. But the controversies surrounding Dobrik as well as the most recent allegations against Joss Whedon, following Ray Fisher’s allegations against him last year, demonstrate the value in believing people of color, as the mistreatment of one marginalized group often foretells or illuminates the mistreatment of another.So what’s next for Dobrik? One can only assume that after a few months of silence, Dobrik will return to his 18.6 million subscribers and continue to profit off of his content with just a few less millions in his pocket. Although, it’s hard to imagine the internet juggernaut failing to secure more deals in the future. The infrastructure Dobrik claims he wants to implement going forward will mostly serve as a smokescreen, as anyone who’s observed YouTube culture over the past decade understands that checks and balances don’t exist on this realm on the web. His biggest challenge presumably will be maintaining his signature shock value while respecting human beings and their boundaries, something much of his content seems to lack.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Biden Proved a Press Conference Doesn’t Have to Be a Spectacle

    The closest thing we got to a cliff-hanger at President Joe Biden’s first full press conference on Thursday was that he would have more details about his infrastructure plans when he visits Pittsburgh. The most glaring error of fact was on that last point: Biden said he’d be traveling to Pittsburgh on Friday when the White House had it on the schedule for Wednesday. It was, to be plain, a complete 180 from what we collectively weathered for the four years when President Donald Trump would turn the East Room of the White House into a studio set for a fact-challenged reality show.

  • How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall

    (Bloomberg) -- When you can’t shift a ship that’s stuck fast into the wall of a canal that’s vital to world trade, there’s only one thing to do: call the salvage guys.The Ever Given container ship -- a 200,000-ton behemoth -- has been blocking what is arguably the world’s most important waterway, the Suez Canal, since Tuesday morning.The struggle to dislodge it is now turning the world’s attention to the work of SMIT Salvage, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. The company is synonymous with some of the most daring naval salvages, including lifting a sunken Russian nuclear submarine in 2001, and removing fuel from inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship after it ran aground in Italy in 2012.SMIT, a unit of Royal Boskalis Westminster NV, is one of the companies appointed by Ever Given’s owner to help move the vessel. The first job will be to work out exactly how entrenched in the wall the ship is, said Boskalis spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer.“It will be critical to inspect the vessel and how deeply it is lodged in the embankment,” Schuttevaer said. “The question is how solidly she has been grounded.”The answer to that question will dictate what comes next. The salvors could have to find a way to lighten the vessel’s enormous weight so that it can be pulled to a less obstructive position. At the moment, it’s blocking the path of more than 100 vessels.The canal handles something like 10% of seaborne trade, spanning everything from finished goods to oil, gas, and dry-bulk commodities. And those cargoes aren’t flowing while the Ever Given is stuck.The process of making the ship lighter means removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel will probably have to be unloaded too, Schuttavaer said.In a worst-case scenario, it could be that some of the carrier’s containers -- usually filled with everything from furniture to televisions -- may have to be taken off. How long that process lasts would depend on how much equipment is around to do the heavy lifting. It can often involve flying in helicopters to remove the crates one by one.SMIT was due to fly an 8-person team in at dawn Thursday local time to board and inspect the vessel and the grounding. A big part of the initial underwater assessment is how much the banks slope at that point in the canal. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.Such teams are usually led by a salvage master, often a former captain or someone with knowledge of the industry, but can also include divers, welders and crane operators, according to Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Resolve Marine, another company that offers salvage services. He declined to comment specifically on the Ever Given.Stern TestPictures now seen across the globe of the vessel spread fully across the canal, point to the first major hurdle. It ran aground both at the front and at the back, almost perpendicular to the canal walls. That’s leaving very little room to simply tow it away from either end, SMIT says.For now, the focus is on dredging around the vessel. The canal authority has dispatched two of its dredgers, the Mashor and the 10th of Ramadan, to remove sand from underwater before rescuers attempt to pull it. From the shore, excavators are also working around the vessel. Western shipping experts who analysed photos of the Ever Given calculated that her protruding bulb was as much as 5 meters buried into the canal wall.Not everything in the grounding has been bad news. One thing that’s likely to make the process easier is that the ship has gotten itself stuck in sand, rather than rock. More malleable material around the Ever Given should make for a slightly smoother escape.There are already tug boats around the ship working to help with its removal, but with such a giant vessel, bigger ones with more horsepower are usually needed. Crews are hoping that periods of higher tide over the next few days will be conducive to helping free the Ever Given.Until then, the world’s commodity and maritime markets -- and the world trade they serve -- will be left hanging, waiting on the professionals to help shift a 200,000-ton ship.“There’s only a few companies in the world that do what we do,” said Farrell. “It’s a challenge, the container ships are always the biggest jobs.”(Adds details on Nippon Salvage in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

    The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.

  • Biden compares Xi to Putin, Republican voting restriction plans to segregation-era laws

    President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to push China to play by international rules, criticized his Republican opponents and defended his policy to provide shelter to children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office. Appearing before reporters for more than an hour, Biden seemed well-prepared, read from written papers occasionally, and calmly took questions, a sharp contrast to the often raucous, combative news conferences held by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Amid the worst U.S.-Chinese relations in decades, Biden compared Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling them both supporters of autocracy.

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • What it will take for humans to colonize the Moon and Mars

    When it lifts off in late 2024, NASA's Artemis mission will perform crucial groundwork needed for humanity to further explore and potentially colonize the Moon as well as eventually serve as a jumping-off point in our quest to reach Mars. But given how inhospitable space is, NASA and its partners will face a significant challenge in keeping tomorrow's colonists alive and well.