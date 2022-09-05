Amazon Labor Day deals are here—shop 70+ deals on Apple, Bissell, iRobot and Revlon

Find incredible home, tech and kitchen deals at the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale.

We've been waiting for Labor Day 2022 deals all summer long, and the best sales are finally here at Amazon. If you want to celebrate the final days of summer with a shopping spree we found rock-bottom prices on some of our favorite brands, including Apple, Cosori and Eufy, at the Amazon Labor Day sale.

5 best Labor Day deals at Amazon

Home deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Shop Labor Day deals on furniture, vacuums and more today at Amazon.

Having guests over for Labor Day 2022? Snag discounts on mattresses, washcloths and furniture right now at Amazon. Meanwhile, conquer all your end-of-summer cleaning with deals on robot vacuums from iRobot and Eufy.

Furniture deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Snag top-notch furniture for less today at Amazon.

Refresh you interiors with furniture deals on tables, lamps, nightstands and so much more at Amazon. Shop Labor Day deals for huge savings on everything you need for your home today.

Mattress and bedding deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Save big on mattresses and more with these Amazon Labor Day 2022 deals.

If you want to catch up on some rest after a fun-filled Labor Day weekend, consider investing in some new bedroom essentials. From markdowns on mattresses to savings on bedding must-haves, you can cozy up with dreamy discounts today at Amazon.

Kitchen deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find kitchen tools and appliances for less with these Labor Day 2022 deals at Amazon.

With back-to-school season upon us, you may be ready to start meal prepping again. Pick up all the kitchen tools you need at Amazon—with prices you'll love. Browse Labor Day sales on kitchen thermometers, air fryers and more.

Tech deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Need new tech? Amazon's Labor Day sale offers big savings on LG, Sony and more.

Upgrade your essential tech this Labor Day 2022 with Amazon deals on smart speakers, headphones and so much more. Look to incredible markdowns on Apple, Sony and Philips while supplies last.

TV deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Save big on Samsung and LG smart screens right now at Amazon.

Looking for a new smart screen to add best-in-class visuals to your living room or master suite? Don't pass up deals on Samsung, LG and Sony smart TVs, available now during the Amazon Labor Day sale.

Laptop and tablet deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Shop the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale for savings on laptops and tablets.

Whether you're looking for a new tablet that can help you ace the fall semester or a feature-packed laptop that will let you conquer your favorite video games, these Amazon Labor Day deals on laptops and tablets are sure to please.

Fashion and beauty deals at Amazon's Labor Day sale

Find big savings on fashion and beauty essentials during the Amazon Labor Day 2022 sale.

Refresh your seasonal style with fashion and beauty deals available now at Amazon's Labor Day 2022 sale. Save big on Levi's clothing and Revlon hair devices.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is today, September 5. The federal holiday celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers and is observed annually on the first Monday of September. Labor Day weekend has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. This year, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, mattresses, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. You can find deals in each of those categories today at Amazon.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently throughout the day, to be the first to shop the best deals available across all categories at the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Labor Day 2022 deals are in full swing. Most Labor Day sales started around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of holiday deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon has all your shopping needs covered. As one of our go-to places to shop, the mega-retailer offers rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon always offers tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022?

No. Both Amazon Prime members and non-Amazon Prime members can shop Labor Day markdowns at Amazon. A Prime membership can, however, get you early access to select deals, allowing you to snag big savings on top-rated brands before stock sells out. A Prime membership also gets you free shipping, exclusive access to future sales events and tons of other shopping perks.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance).

What are the best Amazon deals to shop this Labor Day 2022?

During the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 you'll find killer deals on home essentials, electronics and so much more. Labor Day is historically a great time to buy big-ticket items, including mattresses, furniture, appliances, TV and laptops. Today at Amazon you can shop deals in each of those categories.

If you want to upgrade your visuals at home, don't pass up the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV. Down from $2,499.99 to just $1,596.99, the screen can be yours today for a whopping $903 markdown. In testing, we found the TV had incredible contrast and color, an impressive array of features and an elegant design.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Amazon's best Labor Day deals