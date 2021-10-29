Amazon labor shortage hinders one-day delivery ambitions

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon delivery worker pulls a delivery cart full of packages during its annual Prime Day promotion in New York
Lisa Baertlein, Arriana McLymore and Jeffrey Dastin
·3 min read

By Lisa Baertlein, Arriana McLymore and Jeffrey Dastin

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Labor shortages have cut into Amazon.com Inc's plan to make one-day delivery standard for members of its Prime loyalty club, delaying its bid to cement its lead in e-commerce and sending costs surging ahead of the all-important holiday season.

The comments from the world's biggest online retailer come as staffing emerges as a significant pain point for U.S. retailers, already battling supply-chain snarls, product shortages, rising inflation and rocketing transportation costs.

Seattle-based Amazon said it anticipates $4 billion in additional labor and related expenses during the fourth quarter, amid pandemic-fueled shortages that made it harder to hire warehouse workers and drivers, and forcing it to route packages to out-of-the-way warehouses with sufficient staffing.

In April 2019, Amazon announced it would roll out one-day delivery for Prime subscribers, and it said that would cost the company $800 million in the second quarter of 2019 alone. Its race to faster shipping forced Walmart Inc and other retailers to speed up delivery and invest in e-commerce offerings, bolstering competition.

Amazon continues to charge $119 a year for a U.S. Prime membership, which includes shipping.

On Thursday, Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said, "we have unfinished business on the one-day-promise side. We were ramping that up nicely in 2019 and in the first quarter of 2020 before the pandemic," he said, referring to one-day shipping. "We're still not back to levels that we saw pre-pandemic."

Olsavsky said labor constraints have "not helped us close the gap" in offering Prime customers default one-day shipping, but the company hoped for an improvement next year.

'CAN'T CONTROL IT'

As shoppers resume spending on entertainment and travel, Amazon is grappling with stiff competition not only for share of wallet, but for employees.

Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Amazon had little choice but to pay up for workers because it needs warehouses near high-cost urban centers to speed goods in a day to nearby customers.

"Their sales are in population centers, which by and large means they're having to pay competitive wages," he said. "They really can't control it. The model is, order on Amazon and you're going to get it soon."

Companies across the retail landscape also are struggling to find workers to do physically demanding warehouse work – especially as restaurants, stores and entertainment venues rehire. In New York City, some Amazon warehouse workers https://www.reuters.com/business/amazons-staten-island-warehouse-workers-file-petition-union-election-nlrb-2021-10-25 are pushing for more pay and protections through a potential union vote.

Drivers are also in demand.

Three Amazon delivery service partner (DSP) drivers this week told Reuters they successfully won higher pay. Two used offers from FedEx to squeeze their existing DSP employers for more. Another driver jumped to United Parcel Service, a union shop known for having some of the industry's best pay and benefits.

Amazon previously said it plans to add 150,000 seasonal jobs in the United States, where lures for warehouse workers and other roles include average starting pay of more than $18 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Revs Higher, For A While

    Ford gapped out of a base Thursday on better-than-expected earnings and guidance, despite weak sales. However, Ford stock closed in the lower part of its range.

  • Richard Li, Winklevoss-Backed Crypto Fund Seeks $300 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- CMCC Global, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, is targeting $300 million of assets in its latest crypto fund -- and attracting traditional investors like billionaire Richard Li to bet on blockchain technology and its applications.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity

  • Global Markets Face Possible Reality Check From China Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets may be failing to properly grasp the risks stemming from China, evidenced by stocks trading at near-record levels.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeA major challenge is China’s Covid-zero strategy, which heralds rolling mobility curbs, sup

  • Stryker (SYK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Stryker (SYK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.51% and -1.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Caterpillar and Ford shares rise, eBay plunges as outlook for Q4 disappoints

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.

  • Silicon Valley has already had a Meta—and it flamed out

    Mark Zuckerberg has finally unveiled the long-rumored name change designed to shed the negativity surrounding the Facebook brand. Facebook is now Meta. There’s just one problem: There was already a very high-profile metaverse company called Meta, and it didn’t turn out well.

  • SJW (SJW) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    SJW (SJW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.86% and -0.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Amazon’s Holiday-Quarter Sales Forecast Suggests Pandemic Boom Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. warned Wall Street that it will have to spend billions of dollars hiring workers, paying them more and even speeding partly empty trucks to their destinations to ensure that supply-chain snarls don’t derail the holiday shopping season. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting

  • Apple results hit by supply chain woes, Cook says holiday quarter impact will be worse

    (Reuters) -Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc $6 billion in sales during the company's fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and Chief Executive Tim Cook said that the impact will be even worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook told Reuters on Thursday the quarter ended Sept. 25 had "larger than expected supply constraints" as well as pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen "significant improvement" by late October in those Southeast Asian facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting "most of our products," Cook said.

  • Can Google ETFs Keep Gaining on Q3 Earnings Optimism?

    With support from the search, advertising, cloud and YouTube businesses, Google (GOOGL) has posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings results amid the coronavirus pandemic

  • Dollar wallows near one-month low as strong euro, stock rally weigh

    The dollar languished near its weakest level in a month against major peers on Friday, hurt by a stronger euro as traders bet on earlier European interest rate hikes and as an equity rally sapped demand for safer assets. The euro was largely flat at $1.16855 after rising as high as $1.1692 overnight for the first time since Sept. 28. An index of global shares rose to the cusp of a record peak this week, powered by an earnings-driven rally to consecutive record highs on Wall Street, including overnight.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.

  • Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment

    Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh. Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to rising inflation. Asian shares were weighed by a fall in Nasdaq futures, which lost 0.73% as Apple Inc and Amazon Inc posted results after the close that missed expectations.

  • New York pension fund joins exit from Unilever over Israel restrictions

    (Reuters) -New York's $268 billion state pension fund on Thursday became the latest to restrict its holdings in Unilever Plc in response to sales limits imposed by the company's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement sent by a spokesman, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said a review found the company and its subsidiary "engaged in BDS activities," referring to the "Boycott Divestment Sanctions" movement that seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. The New York State Common Retirement Fund has total Unilever equity of $111 million, the spokesman said.

  • Tech Shares Stumble After-Hours on Apple, Amazon: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares faltered in late trading after results from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. fell short of expectations, marring what had been a strong earnings period for heavyweights in the sector.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe biggest exchange-traded

  • Exxon, Chevron CEOs Excoriated in 7-Hour D.C. Climate Hearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The first ever U.S. congressional dressing down of oil bosses for alleged climate-change subterfuge devolved into a fractious spat over environmental racism, electric-car subsidies and fat pay packages. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe bosses of Exx

  • U.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Mixed After Tech Misses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fell Friday and Asian stocks were mixed after disappointing Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. earnings and as traders weighed bond-market gyrations amid concerns over inflation and monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeChinese s

  • 50 Million IPhones Bring Apple Back to Second Among Phone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reclaimed the second spot among global smartphone makers with 50.4 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter, according to IDC market data.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Cupertino, California-based company improved by more than 20% o

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of InnovAge Holding Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2021 - INNV

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of InnovAge Holding Inc. ("InnovAge") (NASDAQ: INNV) This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public ...