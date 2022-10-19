Amazon launches home insurance comparison website in Britain

FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is launching a home insurance portal in Britain and has signed up three big-name insurers as it pushes further into financial services.

Ageas UK, Co-op, and LV= General Insurance, a unit of German insurer Allianz, will provide third-party services initially, Amazon said on Wednesday, and it hopes to add more insurers "early next year".

Moneysupermarket.com's shares slumped more than 8% on Wednesday following the news that Amazon will be stepping into the insurance-price comparison market.

Other firms operating comparison sites include Uswitch, Compare the Market and GoCompare.

Insurers worry that tech firms will steal a march on their business, and are keen to partner with them, offering them commissions for selling their products.

Amazon has been considering launching a comparison website in Britain for several years. Reuters reported exclusively on its plans in 2018.

The new portal, Amazon Insurance Store, will also include customer reviews and ratings on insurance companies and the rate at which the claims were accepted for policies offered, Amazon said.

Amazon partnered with Lloyd's broker Superscript last year to offer insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn in London, Editing by Anil D'Silva and Elaine Hardcastle)

Recommended Stories

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Insurance Policy Will ‘Provide Your Family Very Little Financial Security’

    Life insurance exists to offer peace-of-mind and to ensure loved ones don't face a financial shortfall if an untimely death occurs. In fact, finance guru Dave Ramsey warns that purchasing one particular type of life insurance could leave families with "very little financial security" in the end. The type of life insurance Ramsey warns against is mortgage life and credit life insurance.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • Boeing’s 737 MAX Jet Faces Another Setback

    Investors seem to be inured to negative MAX news as of late. The Federal Aviation Administration’s review process for a 737 MAX 7 jet, a shorter version of the 737 MAX, has been delayed, according to The Wall Street Journal. “ Boeing is focused on meeting all regulatory requirements to certify the 737-7 and safety remains the driving factor in this effort,” said a Boeing (ticker: BA) spokesperson in an emailed statement.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 80% and Ready to Pop

    Right now, the crypto market is sending a clear signal that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has won the battle of the Layer 1 blockchains. For example, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down 73%, Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is down 81%, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 82%, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 86%, and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) is down 92%. Of these, the two that have the most potential to pop are Solana and Avalanche.

  • Marcos Says Philippines Ready to Defend Peso as Currency Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the nation is prepared to defend the peso as the currency’s slide this year threatens to fuel inflation.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One

  • It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.

    "It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.

  • Having problems activating your California gas tax refund debit card? Try again

    After many Californians were unable to activate the cards with the provided 1-800 number, the phone line appears to be working.

  • How much for that CT scan? It could be $4,065 or $134 — at the same hospital — depending on your health plan.

    Health plans are 'leaving money on the table' when negotiating prices with hospitals, leading to higher out-of-pocket costs for insured patients, researchers say.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Uganda has the most promising financial sector in eastern Africa

    Kampala could soon dislodge Nairobi from its status as the financial capital of eastern Africa if Uganda continues with measures that have seen it rise to become the regions’ most developed financial sector. This is according to the sixth edition of the 2022 Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (pdf) released by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum(OMFIF), a London-based banking think tank and Absa Bank, one of Africa’s leading banks.

  • This U.S. pension plan faces a bigger crisis than the U.K.’s

    Could the U.S. pensions behemoth be hit by the kind of crisis that just swept across the U. K.? The “defined benefit” pensions system in the U.S.A. is nearly 10 times the size of the one in Britain that just plunged the global financial system into turmoil and the British government into crisis. “U.S. state and local pensions are unlikely to face the sudden liquidity crisis that U.K. corporate pensions are confronting,” Fitch Ratings says in a statement.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Get ready for one big impact of inflation that will be felt next year. For most people, it’s unavoidable.

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • Better Buy: Ripple vs. Shiba Inu

    These popular cryptocurrencies look ready to bounce back from the last year's brutal price cuts, but each one faces unique challenges.

  • 5 REITs That Outperformed The Market On Monday

    After weeks of intense and relentless selling, have real estate investment trusts (REITs) finally bottomed? No one can say for sure, but REITs in general had a very good day Monday with some of the best up moves in awhile. The following five REITs easily outperformed the Standard & Poor’s 500 on Monday, and that benchmark index was up 2.65%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates 78 hotels in 20 U.S. markets. The 3.39% move up ran into sellers at th

  • A $300,000 Annuity Pays This Much Every Month

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • A Tesla Stock Sale Is Coming. We Know Who, Why, and When, but Not How Much.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has 10 more days to close his purchase of Twitter for $54.20 a share “or face the consequences” of failing to do so.