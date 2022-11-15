Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S. for common ailments

FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched Amazon clinic, a virtual platform where users can connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments like allergies and skin conditions.

Amazon has for years sought to expand its presence in healthcare. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, underpinning a prescription delivery and price-comparison site it later launched as Amazon Pharmacy, which lets users buy over-the-counter drugs via Prime memberships.

Amazon said its new service would operate in 32 states, where customers who seek treatment, will be connected to healthcare providers. The service does not include health insurance and pricing will vary depending on providers, it added.

The online retailer first piloted virtual care visits for its own staff in Seattle in 2019 before offering services to other employers under the Amazon Care brand, which it now plans to close down by the end of this year.

The company is also waiting to close its $3.49 billion deal to buy One Medical, as it seeks to expand its virtual healthcare presence and add brick-and-mortar doctors' offices for the first time.

Shares in Amazon were up about 1% in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam, Eva Mathews and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Recommended Stories

  • IPA beer brand helps fight food insecurity in Atlanta

    Monday Night Brewing is one of the top breweries in Atlanta and this month they're cooking up something special to help the surrounding community.

  • Cheltenham Brewery invests in 65 hectares of peatland

    DEYA Brewing Company in Cheltenham wants to reduce its carbon footprint and become more sustainable.

  • Thousands protest healthcare policies in Madrid

    STORY: Trade unions, healthcare workers, left-wing politicians and Madrid residents, young and old, marched, sang songs and banged drums during the protest.Organisers said the regional government’s cuts in funding and staff have increased waiting lists and prompted layoffs and job uncertainty. They said despite being Spain’s richest region, Madrid spends the least on primary healthcare.Four groups marched from different areas of the city and converged on Cibeles, near Madrid’s city hall. Spanish media said there were upwards of 200,000 people at the protest according to local authorities, while organisers put the figure at over 600,000.Some signs called for the resignation of regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso, of the centre-right People’s Party. A giant puppet of Ayuso was carried through the crowds.

  • Palantir Stock Is Sliding. One of Its Investments Just Went Bankrupt.

    Palantir owns a portfolio of holdings in companies that went public via SPAC deals. One of them, Fast Radius, which is also a customer, just filed chapter 11.

  • China's COVID frustrations spark unrest in Guangzhou as cases rise

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Crowds of people in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou crashed through COVID barriers and marched down streets in chaotic scenes on Monday night, according to videos posted online, in a show of public resentment over coronavirus curbs. Among the latest outbreaks in China, Guangzhou's is the largest, with new daily infections of COVID-19 topping 5,000 for the first time and fuelling speculation that localised lockdowns could widen. Videos widely shared on Twitter showed noisy scenes in Guangzhou's Haizhu district of people charging down streets and remonstrating with white hazmat-suit-clad workers.

  • "Drink One Cup And You'll Be Out": The Internet Is Swearing By This Hack To Fall Asleep Faster, So I Got An Expert's Opinion

    "Since the day I tried it, I haven’t gone without it!"View Entire Post ›

  • Australia recommends against fifth vaccine dose as fresh Covid wave builds

    Australian health authorities have recommended against getting a fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot, even as they urged those eligible to sign up for their remaining booster doses as the country's latest COVID wave grows rapidly. Average daily cases had been 47% higher last week than the week before, said Health Minister Mark Butler at a press conference on Tuesday, announcing new vaccination recommendations. Butler said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) had recommended against a fifth dose, or third booster, after evidence from Singapore's recent wave showed that severe illness and death were rare among the vaccinated and that a fifth shot had minimal impact on virus transmission.

  • Pot Smoking Baby Boomers Are On The Rise, Why Are Scientists So Happy For Them? Hint: Benefits For The Aging Brain

    As cannabis users get older and/or as weed consumption among seniors becomes more common (it has quadrupled in the past seven years!) a group of scientists honed in on this large demographic of pot-smoking baby boomers..and guess what? Their results suggest that the use of whole-plant cannabis does not have a negative impact on cognition. In fact, the opposite is true. The study, done at the University of Colorado Boulder, examined the effects of cannabis use in adults aged 60 to 88 with no hist

  • RSV, COVID-19 or the flu? A pediatrician breaks down the symptoms amid sharp rise in cases

    Is It RSV, COVID-19 or the flu?

  • Nick Jonas On 4 Symptoms That Led to Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

    On World Diabetes Day, Nick Jonas is sharing the four symptoms he noticed before being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in his teens an effort to raise awareness.

  • 'Triple threat' of viruses hit Ontario: 'All layers of protection' in form of masking strongly recommended for winter, top doctor says

    Ontario is facing a "triple threat" of viruses, COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), contributing to "extraordinary pressure" on the pediatric healthcare system.

  • To Gain More Heart Health Advantages from Exercise, It’s Time to Crank Up the Intensity

    Research says vigorous exercise betters heart health. And you don’t need to spend much time working out at a higher intensity to gain advantages.

  • Nick Jonas Shares the 4 Early Signs That Led to His Diabetes Diagnosis

    On World Diabetes Day, Jonas shared symptoms that led to his childhood diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes: weight loss, excessive thirst, frequent urination and irritability

  • Former Ms South Carolina says she was forced to carry her fetus until 25 weeks — 2 months after doctors detected a deadly heart defect

    This year, Jill Hartle was told her fetus was unlikely to survive. But finding abortion care took weeks due to restrictions in South Carolina.

  • Brain Food Snacks

    Your eating habits can impact your brain health. Here are 6 brain boosting snacks.

  • Stoned Cows Fed With Hemp Are Making THC-Laced Milk

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyAmid moral panic over the legalization of weed, we might be missing a much greater danger posed by the cannabis plant: stoned cows. According to new research from research institutes in Germany, feeding dairy cows hemp may cause changes in the animals’ behavior and unintentionally produce cannabinoid-infused milk.The study, which was published on Monday in the journal Nature Food, adds data to a growing chorus of voices calling for th

  • Moderna says bivalent COVID-19 booster shot performs better against BA.5 omicron subvariant

    American biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that a booster dose of its bivalent COVID-19 vaccine performs better against two circulating versions of the omicron variant, compared with a booster shot of its original formula. The news echoes a similar announcement made earlier this month by American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, about their own bivalent booster shot. In late August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized bivalent formulations of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for use as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination, designed to be a better match against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

  • Springfield man says his ulcerative colitis was under control, then Cigna changed his meds

    A Springfield resident shared Thursday afternoon about his experience with Cigna during a press conference urging the insurer to put "Care Over Cost."

  • How effective is the flu shot this year?

    This year’s flu shot has a nearly 50% efficacy rate against hospitalization from the major strain of the flu, according to the CDC.

  • Indonesia officials: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Russia's top diplomat arrived on the resort island the previous evening to take part in the meeting of the world's leading economies, which begins Tuesday.