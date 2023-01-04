Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S.
1
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off more than 17,000 workers, a higher number than the e-commerce giant initially planned, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of the additional layoffs are from Amazon's corporate ranks, according to the WSJ report.

The Seattle-based company began laying off staff in its devices division in November, with a source telling Reuters at the time that Amazon was targeting 10,000 job cuts.

Amazon, America's second-largest private employer with more than 1.5 million workers including warehouse staff, has been bracing for likely slower growth as soaring inflation forces businesses and consumers to cut back spending.

The additional job cuts at Amazon would take the total more than other major company's recently announced plans, and represent a swift turn for the retailer who in previous months had doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Cloud-based software firm Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday that it plans to cut jobs by 10% as technology companies from Meta Platforms Inc to Microsoft Corp slash thousands of jobs in preparation for a recession.

Facebook-parent Meta is cutting more than 11,000 jobs this year.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

