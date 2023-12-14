Amazon locker locations added to accounts in error, not because of hack | Fact check

The claim: Hackers added Amazon lockers to users’ addresses to steal purchases

A Dec. 8 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) warns Amazon users of a purported security breach that could lead to a headache amid the holiday shopping season.

“PSA: Amazon got hacked,” reads the post. “For USA based people, check your amazon account. Hackers added HUB lockers as your default delivery addresses. Remove it!”

It was shared more than 300 times in five days. Another version of the claim was shared more than 500 times on Facebook before it was deleted, and a TikTok video making the claim received more than 8,500 shares.

Our rating: False

Would-be thieves didn't add locker addresses to steal packages. Amazon said an internal issue, not a hack, caused locker locations to be added to user accounts. The company said there was no data security issue and that it was working to resolve the matter as of Dec. 13.

Issue 'isn't a data security matter' but an internal error

While Amazon Pickup Locations, which include lockers, were added to some users' accounts, the company said it wasn't because of a hack.

“This isn’t a data security matter, and our systems are secure,” said spokesperson Amelia McLear. “Amazon pickup locations were added to a small number of customer accounts in error, and we are working to fix the issue.”

McLear wouldn't say how many customers were affected by the error or how long it was expected to take to resolve the issue. She encouraged customers with questions about their accounts to contact Amazon’s customer service.

The company gave similar statements on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to users sharing the claim on that platform.

USA TODAY reached out to several users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

AFP and PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

