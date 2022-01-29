Amazon manager stole $273,000 in merchandise from NC warehouse then sold it, feds say

A Charlotte man pleaded guilty to stealing $273,000 in merchandise when he worked as an Amazon warehouse operations manager, federal prosecutors said Friday.

From June 2020 to September 2021, Douglas Wright Jr. used Amazon computers to target certain merchandise, particularly computer parts, including internal hard drives, processors and graphic processing units, prosecutors said. He then created UPS shipping labels and sent the items from the warehouse to his home, court records show.

Wright, 27, admitted in a Charlotte courtroom Friday that he sold the stolen merchandise to a computer wholesale company in California for 40% less than the original retail prices, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

He pleaded guilty to mail fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.