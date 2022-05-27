Amazon Memorial Day sales have finally arrived with discounts on Apple, Samsung and Revlon

Whether you need a stylish beauty product or a powerful tablet, these Amazon Memorial Day deals have got you covered at great prices.

When it comes to online shopping, Amazon reigns supreme. Not only do they have endless items to meet your every possible need, but it also has prices to fit any kind of budget. In honor of Memorial Day 2022 set for Monday, May 30, Amazon is offering a brand new collection of Memorial Day discounts on tech, beauty, home essentials and more.

The 10 best Amazon Memorial Day deals

Whether you're shopping for headphones, laptops, smart tech, air fryers, robot vacuums or furniture, we found all the best Amazon deals you can already shop ahead of Monday, May 30. With Black Friday-level savings across all categories, Amazon's Memorial Day sale certainly won't disappoint.

If you're tight on time this Memorial Day weekend, don't worry—we did all the deal hunting for you. Keep scrolling to shop beauty essentials, kitchen tools, TVs, toys and more for the best prices on the web right now.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

TV and soundbar Amazon Memorial Day deals

Take home a new TV or soundbar by shopping Amazon's Memorial Day deals today.

Laptop, tablet and computer Amazon Memorial Day deals

Looking for laptop and tablet deals? Save big on Apple, HP and more with these Amazon Memorial Day markdowns.

Headphone, wearables and tech Amazon Memorial Day deals

Amazon's Memorial Day deals feature fantastic tech, including wireless speakers and streaming devices.

Headphones and speakers

Wearables

Streaming devices

Tech accessories

Tools and appliance Amazon Memorial Day deals

Amazon's Memorial Day sale has incredible savings on home appliances and tools—shop our top picks now.

Kitchen and cooking tools Amazon Memorial Day deals

Amazon's Memorial Day sale is one of the best places to shop for kitchen and cooking tools right now.

Vacuum and robot vacuum Amazon Memorial Day deals

If you want to invest in a new vacuum, now's your chance. Shop these Amazon Memorial Day deals before stock sells out.

Home goods and furniture Amazon Memorial Day deals

Deck your home out in savings by shopping these Amazon Memorial Day deals on furniture and home goods now.

Fashion and beauty Amazon Memorial Day deals

Stay trendy all summer long by shopping the best Amazon Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty essentials now.

Women's clothing

Men's clothing

Beauty

Toy and game Amazon Memorial Day deals

Shop these Amazon Memorial Day deals for huge savings on games and toys your little ones will love.

Health and fitness gear Amazon Memorial Day deals

Looking for healthy savings? These Amazon Memorial Day deals on health and fitness essentials ave all your shopping needs covered.

Smart home tech Amazon Memorial Day deals

For the best savings on smart home essentials, look no further than Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day 2022 will be observed throughout the country on Monday, May 30. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

When do Amazon Memorial Day deals start?

Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 deals are here! With the holiday fast approaching, we expect to see even deeper discounts across all categories through MDW weekend.

When does Amazon's Memorial Day sale end?

While an official end date has yet to be released, we expect Amazon's Memorial Day 2022 sales to end on Monday, May 30. It's likely that the retailer will extend select markdowns, however we recommend shopping early as stock shortages could lead to popular items selling out quickly.

What are the best deals from the Amazon Memorial Day 2022 sale?

No matter what you're shopping for this Memorial Day, Amazon has scores of savings across all categories. We've seen some of the lowest prices on TVs, smart tech, home appliances, kitchen gadgets and robot vacuums, in particular. During the sale, you can even save big on several of our all-time favorite products from brands like Samsung, Philips, Apple and more.

Are Amazon Memorial Day sales available online?

Yes. Amazon Memorial Day sales are exclusively available online. Be sure to bookmark this page and check by frequently to be the first to know about the latest Amazon markdowns.

Does Amazon have special Memorial Day deals for Amazon Prime members?

Yes! Similar to some daily Amazon deals, Amazon Prime members will get early access to select sales during the three-day weekend. That means, as an Amazon Prime shopper, you'll get the first look at all the best Memorial Day 2022 deals. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their purchases quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—you can always sign up.

