Amazon moving into $120M warehouse in New Stanton

Crews are still working on construction, but this week, Amazon officially announced it will indeed be moving into a $120 million warehouse off Arona Road, next to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“It’s a very exciting day,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes. “Obviously, this just shows the infrastructure we have in place in Westmoreland County and shows we’re open for business.”

Kertes said Amazon moving into New Stanton brings a new vibrancy to the area. He said it’s just another step in the long-term plan the county has to continue to grow.

“We want to prove that we are bringing jobs here for our residents and that we are doing what we are saying as elected officials in bringing opportunities here,” Kertes said.

Commissioner Doug Chew sent a statement to Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek echoing Kertes’ comments.

“Having a world-class company like Amazon coming to Westmoreland County is another example of our leadership creating an attractive climate for business and industry,” Chew said. “All of the investments that we have made in the last four years has laid the groundwork for their arrival. Westmoreland is a great place to raise a family and grow a robust business. Amazon has a proven track record of connecting people to small businesses that provide many of the goods found on their web site. With projects like this and the New Kensington/City of Arnold RE:Build project, we are able to attract families that want to live in areas that are lower in crime and taxes.”

However, not everyone is happy about the new warehouse.

“I’m concerned about the traffic, and most people are,” said James Kusiolek.

Kusiolek lives just across the turnpike from the warehouse.

“I’m not against it,” he added, but he’s worried about the increase in trucks on the road in front of his house. He’s also worried about people who already drive too fast on the road.

“You don’t want anybody running into each other,” Kusiolek said.

Kertes said he’s unsure on the exact number of jobs this new fulfillment center will create. Similar facilities across the county average a little more than 400.

Kertes said it’s significant and helps make the county competitive.

“We’ll never be Allegheny County, but we want to have the same respect, as well as have a voice at the table as Allegheny County, and that’s what we’re striving for,” Kertes said.

Right now, there’s still no word on when exactly this brand-new fulfillment center will be open.

