Get Amazon Music Unlimited free for 4 months with this Prime Day deal

Prime Day is back, which means now is the time to shop incredible deals that don't come around often. Amazon is offering an array of deals on several products, including electronics, appliances, clothing and more. Another way to save money is to snag discounts on Amazon's streaming services like Amazon Music and Prime Video by becoming an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Music Unlimited is offering 4 months free for all Amazon Prime members, while non-members get 3 free months. After the free trial, you'll be charged $8.99 per month if you're a member and $9.99 if you're not. Be sure to sign up for a membership to get that extra month free along with many other discounts across Amazon's site.

An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription gets you on-demand music without those long, annoying ads, and you'll get unlimited access to all 90 million songs available on the Amazon Music platform. You'll get the privilege of listening offline with unlimited skips, which is great for plane rides if you're an avid traveler. You'll also be able to stream your favorite podcasts during your commutes to and from work.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers an individual and family plan, which allows streaming on up to six devices at once. The family plan gives the option to block explicit songs, which is a great feature for parents. The Single Device Plan allows you to stream songs from an Echo or Fire TV, and there's the student plan that gives students extra discounts.

This Amazon Music Unlimited deal is a no-brainer for music and podcast lovers. If that's you, be sure to sign up before the deal ends on July 13.

