Amazon Names Selipsky to Lead Cloud After Jassy Becomes CEO

Despite inflation fears as the economy reopens after a wider COVID-19 vaccination rollout, there are stocks that analysts are highly bullish on. Here’s a list of best-performing Wall Street analysts’ top five stocks with “Buy” ratings, as compiled by TipRanks. Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): Baird analyst Colin Sebastian has reiterated a “Buy” rating and has a $4,000 price target in addition to a “Fresh Pick” status on the e-commerce giant. Colin has support from 30 other top analysts who have a “Buy” rating as well, as per TipRanks. Sebastian noted that investors could be missing "one of the most compelling subscription/quasi-subscription models within the Internet and Technology sectors,” adding that 75% of Amazon’s revenue is recurring even as it keeps adding new subscribers effectively. Baird sees Amazon as "significantly undervalued" and can see it headed to $5,000 per share in the medium-term. See Also: Will Amazon Stock Reach ,000 By 2022? With a 75% success rate and 34.8% average return per rating, Sebastian is ranked 28 out of over 7,000 analysts tracked by TipRanks. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a “Buy” rating and a $300 price target on the stock as he sees cloud growth momentum building up for the company. The rest of the Wall Street analysts are bullish as well with a total of 23 “Buy” ratings on the stock. Ives estimates that cloud wars between Amazon and Microsoft to capture market share are going to intensify and global cloud spending could reach nearly $1 trillion over the next decade. The veteran analyst has predicted a shift in tide in the cloud space, with Microsoft standing to benefit. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC): Medical technology company focused on spinal surgeries has six “Buy” ratings from top analysts and a $19.7 average stock price forecast. H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee, who claims a 75% success rate and 69.2% average return per rating, has maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock and raised the price target to $19 from $16. Lee’s rating comes after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue registered a 36% year-over-year surge despite the ongoing COVID-19 headwinds. The analyst expects EOS imaging to be a key growth driver for the company, contributing about $127 million in additional revenues by 2025. Alphatec's recently-launched procedure for lateral surgeries that significantly shortens the surgery times could also be a major growth driver this year. Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ: ADUS): Brokerage RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan, who has a 5-star rating on the stock, has reiterated a "Buy" rating and a price target of $136. The Texas-based home and healthcare company recently unveiled a new value plan to support closer coordination of care for patients as they are discharged from acute care hospitals into their homes or into post-acute facilities. Morgan believes the plan “positions Addus for a larger role in post-acute coordination with potential for longer-term shared savings.” The analyst is also encouraged by the recently passed COVID federal relief aid as “it provides a 10% boost to the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage meant to bolster personal care services amid the pandemic.” This increase gives a larger match than Morgan originally expected, with earlier versions of the bill mentioning a 7.35% rise. Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS): H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal is bullish on the stock and has significantly roasted its price target to $35 from $11 and reiterated the “Buy” rating as well. Dayal, who has a 77% average per rating, along with three top analysts, has a similar view on the stock in the last two months. The average analyst price target comes in at $25.50. Dayal sees improving business fundamentals that support the company’s annual revenue growth outlook expectations of between 30% and 50% over the next few years. Also, its debt is set to land below $100 million by the end of the third quarter this year from $297 million at the beginning of 2020. The brokerage says the company currently has 18 ingredients currently in development that could position the company to have more than 30 commercialized ingredients by the end of 2025. In addition, it has four new brand launches in 2021, is expanding its retail presence, and could benefit from acquisitions and distribution agreements in international markets including China and Brazil. Based on all of the above, the analyst argues that revenues will grow at a nine-year CAGR from 2021 to 2030 of 28.8%, versus the previous 20.4% estimate. Read Next: Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Fed's Barkin Is Bullish On 2021 US Recovery and Sees Inflation Worries As ManageableAmetek In Advanced Talks To Buy Abaco Systems For .5B: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.