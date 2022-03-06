Amazon, Netflix and 10 Other Brands That Are Raising Prices

Bogdan Glisik / Shutterstock.com

Americans have faced numerous financial challenges over the past couple years due to the effects of the pandemic. One of these effects is an inflation rate higher than it has been in 40 years, which has increased the prices of everyday products from groceries to gasoline, and put a strain on bank accounts and the economy as a whole.

To keep up with inflation among other factors, many companies have responded by increasing their prices. Here are 12 brands that you can expect to pay more for in the coming months, if not years, as a result.

Amazon Prime

Many people came to appreciate the benefits of their Amazon Prime memberships during the pandemic, as they moved to online shopping to stay out of stores, and took advantage of Prime Video's streaming entertainment.

You'll pay more for your prime membership in 2022 for the first time since 2018, from $119 to $139 per year, according to USA Today. For existing Prime members, the hike will take effect after March 25 on the date of your next renewal. For new members, the price is already in effect.

Colgate-Palmolive

You'll be paying a lot more for your dental hygiene and whiter smile this year, according to a press release from the Colgate-Palmolive company. They announced price increases on a number of products, including "midtier toothpastes" and stainfighter toothpastes, which will increase by anywhere from 21% to 32%.

The manufacturer anticipates it will lose some customers in the process, but sees it as a necessity of doing business, according to Bloomberg.

Clorox

Even the most germ-friendly people became obsessed with the power of sanitizing during the pandemic, skyrocketing demand for bleach and other Clorox products. Reuters reported that the brand will be raising prices on a staggering 85% of its products by the end of June 2022, so stock up now.

Conagra Brands

The company that brings you such tasty treats as Duncan Hines bake mixes, Marie Callender's pies, and Slim Jim snacks has to account for 14% inflation for the fiscal year, according to Food Business News. Their response includes list price increases, and "modified merchandising plans."

General Mills

Cereal and snack manufacturer General Mills warned as far back as November 2021 that 2022 would bring price hikes on such popular cereals as Cheerios and Lucky Charms, according to ABC 30 News.

Additional price increases will affect such brands as Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury. They anticipate a 20% increase, and more could be on the way.

Netflix

Despite a generally positive 2021, Netflix fell a bit short of expectations on subscriber growth in Q4, resulting in a stock tumble and some worry among investors. In response, the company seemingly decided to try to offset its slower growth with higher subscription prices.

The streaming media company announced in January that it's raising the monthly price for a U.S. subscription to its standard plan by $1.50, to $15.49, and its basic plan by $1 to $9.99. The premium plan increased $2 per month, to $19.99. All of these price hikes should take effect by the end of March.

Kimberly-Clark

When it comes to paper products for sensitive areas, expect to pay more for such brands as Kleenex and Huggies. Kleenex tissues increased by 16.4% and Huggies Little Snugglers diapers rose 9.4% in the past year, according to Fortune. They may continue to increase prices in 2022, as well.

Hershey's

If chocolate is your comfort food, particularly the tried-and-true Hershey's brand, get your hands on those candy bars now. According to Reuters, prices are going to be rising here in the first half of 2022, in effect by March 31 if not before.

Molson Coors

Fans of Miller Lite beer and related alcoholic beverages better start saving -- brewer Molson Coors raised its prices from 3% in January to 5% in early February, according to CNBC. This is earlier than their typical springtime price increases, and higher than their usual too.

Mondelez

Your kids' Easter baskets may come at a steeper price this year, as the maker of such goodies as Cadbury Chocolate and Oreo cookies, Mondelez International, told Reuter's there will be "multiple pricing waves" on products in response to inflation.

Procter & Gamble

The cost of doing laundry is about to get more expensive, according to Business Insider. Procter & Gamble, maker of such laundry brands as Tide, Gain, Downy and Bounce, reported that they will be raising prices on fabric care, from detergents to fabric softeners and dryer sheets.

By mid-April, they will also be raising prices on additional personal healthcare products, but its unclear which ones at this time.

Starbucks

This might be the year to invest in a home coffee maker if you don't want to pay steeper prices for your favorite Starbucks drink. The coffee giant was hit hard in staffing shortages by the Omicron variant, as well as the increased costs of labor and transportation, according to CNBC. They have been slowly raising prices since October, and plan to continue to do so in 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Amazon, Netflix and 10 Other Brands That Are Raising Prices