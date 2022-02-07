Amazon and Nike exploring Peloton takeover, reports say

·2 min read
General view of the Peloton studios in New York.
General view of the Peloton studios in New York.

Home fitness firm Peloton Interactive is turning the heads of potential buyers such as e-commerce giant Amazon and sports brand Nike, reports say.

Peloton is deciding whether to accept any bids, according to the reports.

Sales of its exercise bikes and treadmills soared during the pandemic as people stayed at home but demand has slowed after lockdowns were eased.

The company has also faced a number of other challenges in recent months, sending its shares sharply lower.

Amazon declined to confirm or deny whether it is considering making an offer for the US exercise equipment maker.

"We don't comment on rumours and speculation," a spokesperson told the BBC.

Peloton and Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The firm's shares surged in extended trading after the reports first emerged.

The once-stock market favourite has seen its shares slump in recent months, losing more than 80% of its value in the last year.

As the pandemic saw gyms close in 2020 demand for Peloton's exercise equipment and remote workout classes jumped, sending its share price soaring.

However, as lockdowns eased the appetite for its bikes and treadmills has dwindled.

In August, the firm cut the price of its flagship bike by 20% to $1,495 (£1,105), as it revealed that its losses had widened and revenue growth had slowed.

In the same month the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security said they were investigating the company after a child was pulled under one of its treadmills and killed, while other customers had reported injuries.

In November, Peloton warned investors that it expected revenue to slow in the year ahead.

"The primary drivers of our reduced forecast are a more pronounced tapering of demand related to the ongoing opening of the economy, and a richer than anticipated mix of sales to our original bike," it said in a recent letter to shareholders.

Last month, investment firm Blackwells Capital called for Peloton's chief executive John Foley to be removed from his post and the business to be put up for sale.

Peloton and its customer base are "extremely attractive" to companies like Nike, Apple, Disney and Sony, that are looking to boost their presence in the home, health and wellness and media spaces, Blackwells said in a letter to Peloton's board.

The company also made headlines after two television dramas, the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That and Billions, featured story lines in which characters suffered heart attacks while using Peloton bikes.

Peloton is due to publish its second quarter earnings on Tuesday.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

    From 'The Addams Family' to 'The Devil's Advocate'

  • Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer, date, length, time, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals

    Super Bowl LVI is just one week away and this year’s performance of the national anthem has been announced by the NFL. The 2022 national anthem will be performed by Grammy-nominated singer Mickey Guyton ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will

  • Tax bill has a lesson: Idaho must remove bigoted marriage clause from constitution

    The Idaho Constitution enshrines bigotry in Article III, Section 28. Lawmakers should give Idahoans a chance to repeal that language, to save themselves from shame, writes Bryan Clark.

  • Pros and Cons of Living in a State With No Income Tax

    Every U.S. citizen is responsible for paying federal income tax, and some taxpayers also must pay a separate state income tax. As of 2022, just nine states don't impose any additional income tax:...

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Ta

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Soar 150% to 180%, According to Wall Street

    Also, companies capable of rising that much within just 12 months tend to be risky, which means it is essential for investors to proceed with caution when investing in them. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that could more than double in the next year if we go by price targets set forth by Wall Street analysts: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Planet 13 Holdings produces and sells various cannabis products.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell some of its shares. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S