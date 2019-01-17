Amazon is offering rare discounts on the most popular Apple Watch Series 4 models

If you’ve been searching for a good deal on a new Apple Watch Series 4, you’ve undoubtedly come to the same conclusion as everyone else: there are none. Apple’s fourth-generation smartwatch is simply too new to see any big discounts. But if you’re a true bargain hunter who refuses to pay full price for anything, we’ve got some good news. Amazon is offering a rare discount on several of Apple’s most popular Series 4 models right now. You can save $15 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) or the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm), which is the best deal you’ll find right now. Want cellular, too? Don’t worry because the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) and the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) are discounted as well.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: $414.99

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $384.99

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Ba…: $514.99

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: $484.99







Here are the highlights from the product page:

GPS + Cellular

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

Swimproof

See the original version of this article on BGR.com