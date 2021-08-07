Amazon Offers $500,000 Cash, Cars, And Vacations To Vaccinated Workers
Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced a corporate lottery called "Max Your Vax" for its frontline employees, giving them a chance to win $500,000, cars, and holiday vacations if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reports.
The contest is open to warehouse and logistics workers, hourly workers at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh groceries, and Amazon Web Service data centers.
According to the report, the lottery will offer up to 18 prizes worth $2 million.
The contest will offer two $500,000 cash awards, six $100,000 awards, five vehicles, and five vacation packages.
Earlier, the company had offered frontline workers $80 if they were inoculated against the virus.
Recently the company has ordered all its U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status.
Companies like Alphabet Inc's Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have asked their U.S. employees to get vaccinated before returning to company offices. In addition, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has said that it was shutting its reopened offices.
COVID-19 cases have surpassed 200 million worldwide, and in the U.S., the case count stood at 35.62 million, as reported on Thursday.
On Friday, Amazon shares fell 0.9% to $3,344.94.
