Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S. - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Small toy shopping cart is seen in front of displayed Amazon logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that will operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-retail-department-stores-11629330842?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of the company's first department stores are expected to open in Ohio and California, the Journal reported, adding that the stores will be about 30,000 square feet in size and offer products from well-known consumer brands.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The e-commerce giant has been benefiting from a surge in online purchases from homebound shoppers. However, vaccinations are now encouraging more U.S. shoppers to return to brick-and-mortar stores to buy clothes, footwear and electronics.

Amazon currently has physical stores for books and groceries and runs pop-ups in at least 13 U.S. states, including California, Colorado and Washington. (https://amzn.to/2W7Tcac)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

