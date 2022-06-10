Amazon Plans to Exit $7.7 Billion Race for Cricket Rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saritha Rai and P R Sanjai
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mukesh Ambani
    Mukesh Ambani
    Indian businessman
  • Walt Disney
    Entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to withdraw from a heated competition for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches, ceding one of the world’s most popular sporting contests to rivals from Walt Disney Co. to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The rights had been estimated to fetch an unprecedented $7.7 billion. The US giant, led by Jeff Bezos, is planning to throw in the towel rather than get into a bidding war at the June 12 auction, according to people familiar with the matter. While Amazon has already invested more than $6 billion in the country, more spending merely for the online streaming rights to the league didn’t make business sense, they said, asking not to be identified discussing internal deliberations.

Representatives for Amazon didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Amazon’s surprise pullout leaves the field open to Ambani’s Reliance, Disney and Sony Group Corp., who’re betting the game will help them dominate an Indian consumer market increasingly going online. Whichever company scores the deal could also bolster their position in a country of 1.4 billion where the English sport enjoys cult-like status.

“Amazon has a great balance sheet but as a standalone, digital-only bidder, it would’ve had a challenge recouping such a big investment on streaming,” said Mumbai-based Mihir Shah, vice president and India head at Media Partners Asia. “There’s a global shift toward saner valuations, and companies including Amazon are thinking harder about acquisition costs and unit economics.”

Amazon, which identified IPL among a half-dozen global sports franchises it’s interested in, had initially been determined to score a victory, Bloomberg News reported. The retail titan has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on European soccer rights, and has forged a deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football in the US at $1 billion a season until 2033.

The IPL is a multiweek tournament typically held in April and May every year. Ten teams comprising players from mostly the British Commonwealth countries play matches that last three hours each, a shortened and more entertaining format compared to the classic five-day test cricket. Drawing more than half-a-billion viewers, the annual IPL tournament trails only English soccer and the National Football League in popularity globally, according to its organizer, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI.

The IPL was valued at about $5.9 billion in 2020 by Duff & Phelps, now known as Kroll. That number could now be 25% higher, according to Santosh N, managing partner at D and P India Advisory Services. The BCCI estimates it’s worth $7 billion.

For the first time, the BCCI will auction IPL’s broadcast and streaming rights separately. Four contracts are up for grabs, broadly covering television and digital rights, as well as a pick of key matches, in the Indian subcontinent and overseas.

Total Bids

Given the intense competition, total bids could reach even 600 billion rupees ($7.7 billion), said Karan Taurani, a media analyst at Elara Capital. That would be more than triple the 163 billion rupees 21st Century Fox Inc. paid in 2017.

Disney, which inherited the rights when it took over Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019, is flying in top executives from its headquarters to Mumbai for the auction, according to people familiar with the matter. Hotstar, a local streaming service popular among cricket fans and now with Disney after the Fox deal, accounts for more than a third of Disney’s 138 million streaming users globally.

Representatives for Disney, Reliance and Sony declined to comment.

Should Amazon exit, it may bolster the prospects for Reliance. Ambani, 65, has been assembling a team of veteran executives starting mid-2021 to ensure a winning bid at the auction, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal processes. They include Anil Jayaraj and Gulshan Verma, who helped Fox clinch the previous contract.

Reliance’s war room also comprises Ambani’s trusted lieutenant Manoj Modi and older son Akash Ambani, people familiar with the developments said. A recent alliance forged with Uday Shankar, a former head of Fox’s and later Disney’s India and Asia Pacific operations, will also add heft to the team.

Amazon and Reliance have been locked in a battle for control of India’s retail market for years. Most recently, the two companies fought a bitter court battle over acquiring Future Group, a struggling retailer, but neither succeeded. Both are betting content will serve as a gateway to their retail goal as more and more Indians go online for shopping and entertainment.

Despite the exit of Amazon, the cricket auction would still be hyper-competitive and an expensive affair, said Media Partners Asia’s Shah.

The aim of winning the auction isn’t grounded in the conventional profit and loss logic, but a hypothesis that a few hundred million internet users will become committed users of a variety of digital businesses, said Tarun Pathak, a research director at consultancy Counterpoint Technology.

“Amazon took commerce and built the Prime Video content business on top of it,” Pathak said. “If Reliance wins, it’ll take the opposite approach -- building commerce on top of content to make Jio a household name,” he said, referring to its technology arm.

(Updates with analyst’s comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Dave Clark to leave millions on the table with departure

    At Amazon, top executives don't get unvested equity after they leave. For outgoing retail boss Dave Clark, that's millions of dollars he's leaving behind.

  • Explainer: What would Japan's currency intervention to combat a weak yen look like?

    Japan's government and the central bank are "concerned" about recent sharp yen declines and stand ready to respond as needed on currency policy, they said in a rare joint statement on Friday. "We have seen sharp yen declines and are concerned about recent currency market moves," the Ministry of Finance, BOJ and the Financial Services Agency said in the joint statement released after their executives' meeting. The latest jaw-boning came a day after the yen hit a fresh 20-year low against the dollar and a seven-year trough against the euro on expectations the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will continue to lag behind other major central banks in exiting stimulus policy.

  • Stocks Fall Before US Inflation Data, Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks extended losses as investors braced for US inflation data that may help decide the course of the Federal Reserve’s tightening path. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesThe Stoxx E

  • Shangri-La Latest: US, China Defense Chiefs to Meet in Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and China will use a major Asian security forum to press their competing visions for regional stability, even as the war in Ukraine consumes Washington’s attention and Beijing struggles with economic pressures at home. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everythin

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson not a good role model for children, says new social mobility tsar

    Lord Frost tells PM: You have until autumn to save your job Match European fuel tax cuts to ease cost of living, Tory MPs urge Sturgeon surrenders to unions as train drivers get 5pc pay rise Truss dubbed ‘Brexit Queen’ after Cabinet clash over NI Rishi Sunak blamed for wasting £11bn in government debt blunder Russia-Ukraine latest: Truss to raise death sentence case with Kyiv

  • Bezos and Ambani Set to Battle Over $7.7 Billion Cricket Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani, two of the world’s richest men, are set for another clash. This time the potentially $7.7 billion fight is over the media rights to the Super Bowl of cricket, one of the world’s fastest-growing sporting events with 600 million viewers. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget T

  • Oracle's Ellison Pitches US Health Database With Power of Cerner

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. is looking to develop a national system of digital health care records after completing its acquisition of electronic medical records provider Cerner Corp.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackd

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Amazon (AMZN)

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter of 2022, the Polen Global Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio) was down -13.30% and -13.54%, gross and net of fees, versus a decline of -5.35% […]

  • China’s Xi Hears Efforts to Boost Grain Output During Food Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed efforts to boost domestic grain production in Sichuan province, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to destabilize global food security.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as

  • The ECB Just Joined the Inflation Fight. What It Means for the Next Fed Meeting.

    ECB President Christine Lagarde on Thursday pledged to start lifting rates and stop bond purchases next month. It’s another sign that global central banks are following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cue to focus more on inflation. Lagarde promised an aggressive approach, with two consecutive quarter-point hikes, followed by a half-point increase in September.

  • What California primary elections mean for Democrats in the midterms

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains the results and political implications of the latest primary elections, including the San Francisco district attorney being recalled and the Los Angeles mayoral race heading to a runoff.

  • Here's What To Make Of Diageo's (LON:DGE) Decelerating Rates Of Return

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and...

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Forces Slam East; Blinken Bashes Court

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concern of a “sham trial” after two captured British fighters and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by a court in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weig

  • AT&T killed off the HBO Max bundle in its highest-priced unlimited wireless plan

    Telecommunications provider AT&T quietly dropped HBO Max as a bundled perk for new AT&T customers on its top unlimited wireless plan, AT&T Unlimited Premium. The company launched the new plan this week, which replaced Unlimited Elite. AT&T confirmed the new plan doesn't include the streaming service but didn't provide a detailed explanation regarding its decision.

  • Devon Energy Acquires RimRock Oil and Gas in $865 Million Bolt-on

    Devon Energy agreed to acquire the leasehold interest and related assets of RimRock Oil and Gas, a Warburg Pincus portfolio company focused in the Williston Basin.

  • Chaos surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter deal means discussions about securing extra funding are now on hold, report says

    Sources told Reuters that Elon Musk was in talks with equity groups to secure up to $3 billion in extra backing for his Twitter deal.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These two stocks have Warren Buffett's stamp of approval and are worth considering for your portfolio.

  • Twitter Reassures Staff on Musk Deal, Sees Vote by August

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s top lawyer reassured staff Wednesday that the deal to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk is still progressing, and that a shareholder vote will occur in late July or early August, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself

  • Apollo, Reliance Are Said to Make Binding Offer for Boots

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Reliance Industries Ltd. has made a binding offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international arm, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving

  • UPDATE 3-Spirit Airlines delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal

    Spirit Airlines Inc said on Wednesday it had postponed a shareholder vote on its sale to Frontier Group Holdings Inc to June 30 from June 10 after JetBlue Airways Corp sweetened a rival offer for the budget carrier. The company received an improved offer from JetBlue on Monday that included an increased $350 million break-up fee which would be payable to Spirit if antitrust reasons stopped the deal. Spirit will now seek to get better offers both from Frontier and JetBlue, the sources said.