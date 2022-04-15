Amazon plans Tri-Cities job fair in April. Warehouse hiring coming this summer

Amazon is hiring in the Tri-Cities, but it isn’t for the new warehouses just yet.

Amazon plans a job fair in the parking lot of its Kennewick call center on Thursday, April 28, from 4-6 p.m.

The online mega retailer is looking to hire seasonal customer service representatives.

A separate job listing for call center customer service reps lists the positions as full-time and pay at $16 per hour, plus overtime, according to the job listing.

Seasonal employees are eligible to work for the company for up to nine months.

The job listing says they are currently working virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, but could be brought back to the office.

Work-from-home employees must live within 50 miles of the Kennewick call center.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent.

The Amazon customer service call center in Kennewick employs about 500 people when fully staffed.

Other listings

Amazon also has a handful of other job listings for their Tri-Cities call center.

They are currently hiring a Regional Environmental Engineer, a Sr. Continuous Improvement Expert, an IT Support Engineer and an AWS Environmental Engineer.

In the next few months Amazon is expected to begin hiring for their new Pasco warehouses.

The two new warehouses in east Pasco clock in at more than 1 million square feet each. The company will need about 1,500 workers total to staff them.

The training for most positions is expected to take about three days.

All the Amazon jobs in the Tri-Cities will be full time, the company has said, and will start at $18 an hour.

Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez said that wages will be to $22 or $23 an hour.

Fake job listings for the warehouses already are popping up online. The Better Business Bureau warns applicants that fake listings will often have websites or e-mails that do not match the company and that often they will ask the applicant to sign up for paid services or to enter bank information.

