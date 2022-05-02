Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?

Ben Alaimo
·4 min read

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the world's largest e-commerce platform. They have dominated the industry for decades and were considered a safe bet" for the longest time. However, recently the stock price has recorded its largest single day decline since 2006 - a whopping 14%. This was already on top of a sliding stock price since November 2021, leaving the stock price down 32% from all-time highs.

Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?
Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?


Is the market overreacting to recent bad news? Is the stock now a value opportunity? Let's take a look.

Earnings report

Amazon reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings results last Thursday. Revenue increased by 7% year-over-year, which was much less impressive than the 44% jump in the year prior. This growth rate is the second straight quarter of single-digit growth and the slowest since the dot-com bust of 2001. However, the company did beat revenue expectations overall.

It was for earnings per share that the company disappointed. Here is a full breakdown below. Earnings per share of $7.38 was less than the $8.36 expected by analysts on an adjusted basis. Operating cash flow decreased 41% to $39.3 billion for the trailing 12 months, compared with $67.2 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.

Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?
Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?

The company also reported lower advertising revenue at $7.88 billion vs. $8.17 billion expected.

The good news is, Amazon is growing in the right places with Amazon Web Services (AWS) beating expectations, reporting $18.44 billion in revenue vs. $18.27 billion expected. AWS saw meteoric growth of 57% in operating income to $6.5 billion, while total operating income fell to $3.7 billion from $8.9 billion in the prior year.

Amazons cloud business is the most profitable, highest margin and highest growth segment of the company. They are the dominant market leaders in cloud and continue to extend their lead.

Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?
Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?

Rivian write-down

While Amazon didn't disappoint too much on adjusted EPS, it reported an enormous GAAP loss per share. This was mainly because it took a paper loss when it sold shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).

Amazon was an early investor in Rivian, a manufacturer of stylish and last mile delivery EVs. Amazon owns 18% of the company and plans to buy 100,000 bespoke EV delivery vans for their fleet.

However, Amazon decided to sell some shares and record a $7.6 billion loss on its Rivian investment as the shares have been cut in half during the quarter. For clarity, this is a paper loss and a balance sheet adjustment." The company hasnt exactly lost $7.6 billion in cash, as some might misunderstand. This paper loss is just due to the share price's huge decline, and it's not like Amazon bought at the top. Moreover, writing down this investment will save them big bucks on taxes.

Lower guidance

Amazon has guided for slow growth in the second quarter of 2022, between 3% and 7% for the top-line. They project revenue of $116 billion to $121 billion, which is below the average analyst estimate of $125 billion.

Amazon has blamed much of the slowdown on geopolitical issues such as Russias invasion of Ukraine. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated the company is squarely focused on offsetting costs in its fulfillment network, now that warehouse capacity has reduced to normal levels. Amazon is in one of the best positions to ride the logistics issues as they already have a fleet of delivery planes , Amazon Freight and they have even been making their own shipping containers since 2018. The company has also introduced a series of measures to help to offset extra expenses, such as a 5% surcharge for some U.S. sellers, and increased the price of Prime from $119 to $139. This was the first price increase in four years.

Valuation

According to the GF value chart, a unique intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued.

Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?
Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?

Amazons price-sales ratio is also just 2.73, the lowest level since 2016.

Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?
Amazon Plummets by 14%; Is the Stock Undervalued?

Overall, I believe Amazon is a fantastic company which still dominates the e-commerce market. The company has seen an increase in expenses this quarter and headwinds from global macroeconomic issues, but I believe these won't be permanent; the company will just suffer short-term slow growth thanks to the high-inflation environment. Amazon Web Services is still dominant, growing fast and the primary driver of profitability; thus, this is the key business unit to watch moving forward, in my eyes.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Has Lost a Quarter of Its Value This Year. Wall Street Still Wants You to Buy the Stock.

    Wedbush removed the stock from its best ideas list, but retained its Outperform rating, like the rest of Wall Street.

  • Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion Friday when Amazon stock dived

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses how Amazon stock losses on Friday hit former CEO Jeff Bezos's net worth.

  • Vote count underway in Amazon's 2nd union election in New York with "no" leading

    The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Monday began counting ballots of a union election at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in Staten Island, New York, where labor organizers hope to build on a historic victory last month. Workers at the warehouse voted on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, a new group headed by the online retailer's former employee Christian Smalls. The NLRB has said it expects to finish counting ballots on Monday.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Falling Again Today

    The share price of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continued its downward spiral this morning after the e-commerce stock had its worst day in more than 15 years on Friday following the release of its first-quarter results. Investors were dumping Amazon's stock this morning for several reasons, including fears of an upcoming interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, negative sentiment toward the stock following the company's recent quarterly financial results, and the fact Wedbush analysts removed the stock from their "Best Ideas List." Investors were already in a sour mood over the past couple of trading days after Amazon reported decelerating revenue growth in its first quarter.

  • Shopify Stock May Be Worth $550 a Share — But This Analyst Still Isn’t Buying It

    Amazon's Big Earnings Miss™ spooked the stock market Friday, sending the Nasdaq into a 4% downwards tailspin. Amazon's report also set at least one analyst to wondering what Amazon's bad news might portend for Shopify (SHOP) when it reports its own Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 5. Heading into Q1 results, at least most analysts aren't forecasting a loss for Shopify. Consensus targets suggest the e-commerce giant probably earned a profit last quarter -- about $0.99 per share, on sales of $1.6 bill

  • 10 Best TSX Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best TSX stocks to buy right now. If you want to read about some more TSX stocks, go directly to 5 Best TSX Stocks To Buy Right Now. Investors in the United States often underestimate the potential of the Canadian stock market as a wealth building machine. For […]

  • Amazon Stock Slides, Extending Historic Slump, As Analysts Pick Through Q1 Loss

    Amazon shares were back in the red Monday following its biggest single-day decline since 2006 as analysts pared details of its surprise $3.8 billion first quarter loss.

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appear to be reacting to better-than-expected quarterly results by one of Nvidia's competitors -- which indicates strength in the broader semiconductor market. ON Semiconductor, a chip company focusing on the automotive and industrial markets, reported its first-quarter results today, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, up from just $0.35 in the year-ago quarter, and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.05 per share.

  • Amazon stock is still getting beat up after disappointing earnings

    No relief yet in Amazon shares after a disappointing quarter and outlook.

  • Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

    Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday. The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace. Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

  • Psst... You won’t believe the Galaxy Watch and Beats earbuds in this secret section are ‘renewed’ — save up to 65%

    Have no fear: Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

  • Investors Heavily Search Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Amazon (AMZN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Charlie Munger criticizes Robinhood: ‘God is getting just’

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger's comments on Robinhood and how the trading platform responded.

  • Investors Heavily Search Apple Inc. (AAPL): Here is What You Need to Know

    Apple (AAPL) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional manager

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.